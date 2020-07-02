PM takes middle path on virus support

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Some Melbourne suburbs have had to face a second round of lockdowns to stem the virus outbreak. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

PM takes middle path on virus support

By AAP

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 22:19:23

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against creating a dependency on coronavirus support measures, as some Victorians entered lockdown for a second time. 

Lockdowns have been reimposed across 10 postcodes in Melbourne’s inner north and west on Thursday as the city recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19.

New infections in Victoria have been in double digits for more than two weeks, with authorities scrambling to contain the disease.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson said the longer outbreaks like the one in Melbourne last, the more would need to be spent.

“Recovery is government or nothing,” he told AAP.

He said it was important unemployment benefits were higher than the pre-coronavirus level of $40 a day.

The Grattan Institute has recommended the government spend between $70 billion and $90 billion on extra economic stimulus measures.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, is calling for a gradual exit from support programs, with public investment to accelerate the recovery.

Mr Morrison says economists vary across the spending spectrum.

“They want us to spend nothing and they want us to spend everything – the truth is going to be somewhere in the middle,” he said on Thursday.

He said the government would not let dependence on support stop businesses, and the federal budget, from bouncing back.

Across the rest of the country, there were eight new cases in NSW and one in the Northern Territory – its first since early April and linked to one of the Melbourne hotspots.

One of the cases in NSW was a supermarket worker who tested positive to COVID-19 after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Victoria. 

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

NSW Health are urging residents around the Sydney suburb of Balmain to take note of COVID-19 symptoms after a supermarket worker tested positive.

virus diseases

PM takes middle path on virus support

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against creating a dependency on coronavirus support measures, as some Victorians re-enter lockdown.

inquiry

Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

The natural disasters royal commission will hear directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

inquiry

Bushfires commission critical of telcos

The natural disasters royal commission chair has questioned whether the telcos have done enough to address the loss of communications during bushfires.

news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

NSW Health are urging residents around the Sydney suburb of Balmain to take note of COVID-19 symptoms after a supermarket worker tested positive.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints, Blues uncertain on AFL hubs

St Kilda and Carlton have left the field at Marvel Stadium after their AFL clash wondering when they will play in their home state of Victoria again.

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong police arrest stabbing suspect

A 24-year-old man has been arrested at Hong Kong's airport on suspicion of stabbing a police officer during protests against the city's new security law.