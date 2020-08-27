Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison will address the impact of border closures at a bush summit in regional NSW. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM to drive border fix at NSW bush summit

By Matt Coughlan

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 18:43:29

The impact of coronavirus border closures on regional Australians is expected to be Scott Morrison’s key focus at a bush summit in southern NSW.

The prime minister has hinted at an announcement at Friday’s event, which will bring together politicians, rural leaders and farmers in Cooma.

Mr Morrison said people should know when border restrictions can be lifted so they can get on with their lives.

“It is important that we continue to remove barriers where they’re not necessary, and where there are barriers, we have the most sensible, practical and time-limited arrangements,” he told reporters in Canberra.

The prime minister is pushing for a streamlined approach to appeals against state border closures during the pandemic.

He has been a frequent critic of states which have shut their borders without releasing the medical advice informing their decisions.

From Friday, people living or working 40 kilometres each side of the South Australia-Victoria border will have restrictions relaxed but remain subject to virus tests.

Farmers and border communities continue to raise concerns with restrictions shutting Victoria off from NSW and SA.

NSW has agreed to make the border zone 50km with an agricultural exemption of 100km.

But red tape continues to frustrate farmers and agricultural businesses trying to move and tend to animals or machinery.

“I will continue to work to ensure we have a transparent and fair process, that there are appropriate appeal rights in place for people who are affected by these decisions,” Mr Morrison said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will also attend the Cooma summit, along with Labor’s agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon.

Mr Fitzgibbon will be on a panel with Energy Minister Angus Taylor and billionaire renewable energy advocate Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Swathes of regional Australia have endured a torrid period with the coronavirus recession coming after fire, flood and drought battered parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the national virus death toll rose to 572 with another 23 victims in Victoria on Thursday.

While deaths are rising, new case numbers are falling with Melbourne in harsh lockdown and restrictions in country areas.

Victoria recorded 113 cases, the lowest number since July 5, while NSW had an increase of nine.

Mr Morrison has spent the week defending issues in the federally regulated aged care system.

The government has made qualified apologies about issues in the sector while also pointing to problems in Victoria’s coronavirus protection regime and health response.

