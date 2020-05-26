Skills overhaul vital for future jobs: PM

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison says the skills and training partnership with the states isn't working effectively. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Skills overhaul vital for future jobs: PM

By Katina Curtis and Matt Coughlan

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 15:55:53

Scott Morrison is willing to stump up more money to give Australians the skills they’ll need as the economy recovers – but only if the flawed training system is overhauled.

The prime minister says the partnership between the states and the Commonwealth isn’t working effectively at the moment and ultimately Australians looking for jobs are the losers.

Overhauling the skills system is a key plank of his government’s plan for the coronavirus economic recovery.

“We need Australians better trained for the jobs businesses are looking to create,” he told the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Under Mr Morrison’s plan, funding would be more closely linked to skill gaps based on what businesses need.

Industry will be given greater power to shape training needs, with pilot schemes across human services, digital technologies and mining used as examples for other sectors.

The human services trial was used to rapidly develop extra training for aged care and disability support workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Morrison made the case to ditch a “clunky and unresponsive” system in favour of more consistency across states and greater transparency around spending.

“There is a partnership between the Commonwealth and the states in supporting and delivering these services … but I wouldn’t say it’s a very effective partnership at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think money’s the only problem here, but you’re not going to invest money in a dud system.”

He was critical of $1.5 billion in untied funding handed to the states each year “with no end date and no questions asked”.

And while the federal contribution was mandated, there was nothing to stop the states cutting their portion.

The JobMaker plan for skills builds on work in train since November.

Subsidies, loans and other funding would be based on the scope for return on investment.

There would also be greater consistency between the vocational education and training, and higher education sectors.

The National Skills Commission will provide detailed labour market analysis and other up-to-date data in a bid to identify emerging skills shortages.

Labor has accused the coalition government of talking big on skills while taking vocational education funding backwards since it took office.

But those within the training sector said a move to simplify a frustrating system was welcome.

The National Apprentice Employment Network says inconsistencies in funding and the level of qualifications means employers cannot develop truly national plans to develop their workforce.

Mr Morrison also rejected calls for government to play a major role in recovery over a longer period of time

“At some point, you’ve got to get your economy out of ICU,” he said.

“You’ve got to get it off the medication before it becomes too accustomed to it.”

Deputy opposition leader Richard Marles said the economy had been unhealthy well before the pandemic.

“The truth is that the Australian economy barely had a heartbeat before we got into the COVID crisis,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Scott Morrison was presiding over an economy in which he had doubled the debt. He was presiding over an economy which had anaemic growth, where underemployment was rife, where we were seeing record-low wage growth.”

Latest news

corrupt practices

ICAC wants charges over 'ghost guard' scam

NSW's anti-corruption commission has recommended charges, including agaisnt a former police officer, over fradulent security arrangements at Sydney University.

politics

Skills overhaul vital for future jobs: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the skills and training agreement between federal and state governments is "fundamentally flawed".

politics

Minister rejects Chinese trade tit-for-tat

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has dismissed claims made by his Chinese counterpart about prohibitive tariffs slapped on Australian barley.

inquiry

Bushfire smoke killed hundreds last summer

The smoke from the recent bushfires caused 445 premature deaths and thousands of hospital admissions with an estimated health impact of $2 billion.

health

Two Sydney schools shut after virus cases

Waverley College, a private boys' school in Sydney's east, and nearby Moriah College have shut down and sent students home after positive COVID-19 cases.

news

corrupt practices

ICAC wants charges over 'ghost guard' scam

NSW's anti-corruption commission has recommended charges, including agaisnt a former police officer, over fradulent security arrangements at Sydney University.

sport

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.