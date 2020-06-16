PM wants 30-day environmental approvals

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants to streamline environmental approvals. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

PM wants 30-day environmental approvals

By Rebecca Gredley

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 13:31:28

Environmental approvals for major projects should take 30 days to complete, Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes.

Approvals under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act took 90 days on average at the end of last year, and take 40 days now.

Mr Morrison has set a 30-day target in the hope it’s achieved by the end of the year.

“According to departmental estimates, delays associated with these approvals alone cost industry over $300 million just in 2019 and that’s not good enough,” he told an economic forum in Canberra on Monday.

Environmental assessments occur before it’s decided if approval is given.

The assessment time currently takes three and a half years on average, which the government wants to reduce to 21 months.

EPBC Act approvals are currently in addition to any state or local council processes.

But Mr Morrison wants to streamline the approvals into one, which will be discussed by national cabinet.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says fast-tracked approvals won’t impinge on environmental safeguards.

“In the process we are making companies even more proactive in identifying and complying with environmental safeguards under the Act, particularly in the light of the bushfire crisis,” she said.

Fifteen major projects will be fast-tracked for approvals in a bid to help with the recovery from coronavirus.

The EPBC Act is currently under review, with an interim report expected this month.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young says easing environmental protections will hurt the environment, with the current laws resulting in the loss of one million hectares of critical koala habitat.

“Rio Tinto was able to blast away 46,000 years of indigenous heritage. Water catchments for Sydney have been polluted by dirty coal mines,” she said.

“Using COVID-19 as an excuse to scrap environmental protections is an act of bastardry. Most Australians want better protection for the environment, not less.”

Latest sport

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

cricket

Hockley new interim CA boss, Roberts out

Cricket Australia has removed Kevin Roberts as chief executive, naming Nick Hockley interim CEO.

Australian rules football

Betts fed up by racist taunts: AFLPA chief

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Eddie Betts is sick of being racially abused and has implored all players to do more in the fight against racism.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

news

politics

Labor leadership discuss branch-stack saga

Labor thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, former leader Bill Shorten says.

sport

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.