National virus death toll reaches 80

Australia’s coronavirus death toll rose to 80 as the nation commemorated Anzac Day at home due to social distancing measures.

Tasmania recorded its tenth COVID-19 fatality with a 90-year old man dying at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe.

Nine of Tasmania’s deaths have been in the northwest, where an outbreak has been responsible for more than 130 of the island’s 207 cases and earlier this month forced the closure of Burnie’s two hospitals.

Almost 6700 cases have now been recorded nation-wide.

In Victoria, 14 COVID-19 cases have been connected to Albert Road Clinic, a private 80-bed psychiatric facility run by Ramsay Health Care.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the clinic had effectively been shut down.

Anyone who attended on or after March 24 is at risk of developing COVID-19.

Social distancing measures meant Anzac Day services were either viewed on television, through social media channels or commemorated on the drives of people’s homes.

The televised Anzac Day service at the Australia War Memorial in Canberra was reduced to a small number of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor-General David Hurley, New Zealand High Commissioner Dame Annette King and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.

Meanwhile, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has knocked back the offer of protective medical masks at inflated prices from Wuhan, China, the starting point of the virus.

He told Nine newspapers the government had rejected one-off deals at inflated prices.

“What we offered and were able to secure was longer-term contracts for volume and time, not one-off inflated purchases,” he said.

The minister said that early in the spread of coronavirus , a procurement team together with high level diplomatic efforts had locked in supply lines of masks , test kits and ventilators.

In the private sector the huge increase in demand has led to claims of profiteering, with prices for N95 masks rising sharply.

More than 150 Australians and 20 New Zealanders who’ve been stranded in South America since the coronavirus outbreak are being brought home on a rescue flight.

The 15-hour Qantas flight departs Buenos Aires at 2pm local time on Saturday.