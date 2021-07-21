PM warns of lockdown impact on employment

New figures will give a flavour of how Australia’s labour market was performing in the very early stages of July and after the unemployment rate dropped to a decade low of 4.9 per cent the previous month.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its latest weekly payroll jobs report on Thursday, a rough guide to the monthly official labour force figures.

However, the data won’t capture the full-extent of current lockdowns which are impacting half the nation’s population, with restrictions in Greater Sydney and some parts of regional NSW, as well as Victoria and South Australia.

Greater Sydney and Melbourne alone account for about half of the economy’s output.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Wednesday these restrictions will be a heavy blow on the economy in the September quarter, but he is confident of a turnaround in the final three months of the year.

He says the recent fall in job advertising is to be expected in the current circumstances and will have an impact on near-term employment.

“It is impossible to avoid it when you have lockdowns running at the rate we’re seeing across three states right now,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

The National Skills Commission’s final vacancies report for June released on Wednesday confirmed job advertisements posted on the internet fell 0.5 per cent in the month, the first decline since the pandemic low point in April 2020.

However, jobs ads were still 43.8 per cent higher than their pre-pandemic levels.

The ABS will also release its preliminary international trade figures for June.

Strong demand for iron ore from China has helped to lift Australia’s trade position to some of its biggest ever surpluses in recent months, despite the growing frictions between the two countries.

In total, iron ore exports rose 18.3 per cent in May to a record $16.6 billion.

Such strong shipments came despite an iron ore price that reached a record price above $US230 per tonne in May, and is still currently around $US220 per tonne.