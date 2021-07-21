FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the lockdowns will be a heavy blow on the Australian economy. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

international (foreign) trade

PM warns of lockdown impact on employment

By Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent

July 21, 2021

2021-07-21 15:35:17

New figures will give a flavour of how Australia’s labour market was performing in the very early stages of July and after the unemployment rate dropped to a decade low of 4.9 per cent the previous month.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its latest weekly payroll jobs report on Thursday, a rough guide to the monthly official labour force figures.

However, the data won’t capture the full-extent of current lockdowns which are impacting half the nation’s population, with restrictions in Greater Sydney and some parts of regional NSW, as well as Victoria and South Australia.

Greater Sydney and Melbourne alone account for about half of the economy’s output.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Wednesday these restrictions will be a heavy blow on the economy in the September quarter, but he is confident of a turnaround in the final three months of the year.

He says the recent fall in job advertising is to be expected in the current circumstances and will have an impact on near-term employment.

“It is impossible to avoid it when you have lockdowns running at the rate we’re seeing across three states right now,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

The National Skills Commission’s final vacancies report for June released on Wednesday confirmed job advertisements posted on the internet fell 0.5 per cent in the month, the first decline since the pandemic low point in April 2020.

However, jobs ads were still 43.8 per cent higher than their pre-pandemic levels.

The ABS will also release its preliminary international trade figures for June.

Strong demand for iron ore from China has helped to lift Australia’s trade position to some of its biggest ever surpluses in recent months, despite the growing frictions between the two countries.

In total, iron ore exports rose 18.3 per cent in May to a record $16.6 billion.

Such strong shipments came despite an iron ore price that reached a record price above $US230 per tonne in May, and is still currently around $US220 per tonne.

Latest news

virus diseases

Lockdown in NSW drags on as new cases soar

Residents of Greater Sydney and its surrounds are heading toward the end of a month-long lockdown with no end in sight after 110 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

virus diseases

PM wants review of AstraZeneca age advice

Debate continues to rage over the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after Scott Morrison appealed to immunisation experts to reconsider age advice.

Summer Olympics

Brisbane voted as 2032 Olympic host

Brisbane's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games has been formally approved by the International Olympic Committee at a meeting in Tokyo.

virus diseases

NSW COVID-19 cases spike to 110

NSW has reported a spike in locally acquired coronavirus infections to 110 cases, after conducting a record number of tests for a single day.

virus diseases

No return for JobKeeper despite lockdowns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says weekly coronavirus disaster payments of up to $600 are a better option than reintroducing JobKeeper.