PM will build exit plan into virus package

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison's measures to ride out the coronavirus crisis won't see further cuts to services. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 17:06:54

Scott Morrison is appealing to Australians’ sense of patriotism to guide the nation through the spread of the deadly coronavirus as his government prepares to jettison its planned surplus.

But the prime minister will also reassure Australians his government won’t look at further cuts to essential services such as schools, hospitals and the NDIS as it deals with the economic impact of the health crisis.

His government is putting the final touches on a stimulus package, expected to be worth as much as $10 billion.

In a speech to business leaders on Tuesday morning, Mr Morrison will outline the seven principles guiding that economic response: it must be proportionate, timely and scalable, targeted to specific issues, aligned with other areas of policy including the RBA’s actions, use existing delivery mechanisms such as Centrelink payments, temporary, and lift productivity.

The coronavirus is a “new, complex, hydra-headed and rapidly evolving challenge”, he will tell the AFR Summit in Sydney, according to draft speech notes.

“Whatever you thought 2020 was going to be about, think again,” Mr Morrison will say.

“We now have one goal in 2020: to protect the health, wellbeing and livelihoods of Australians through this global crisis, and to ensure that when the recovery comes, and it will, we are well-positioned to bounce back strongly on the other side.”

It is important to remember the problem is only a temporal one, not structural, and learn the lessons of the global financial crisis, he will say.

“The measures must be temporary and accompanied by a fiscal exit strategy. They cannot be baked into the bottom line for years to come, keeping the budget under water,” Mr Morrison will say.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday the impact of the stimulus on budget forecasts wouldn’t be revealed until May.

Mr Morrison intends to describe the crisis as a “team Australia moment” and tell businesses they can help out by paying suppliers promptly and keeping their staff in jobs.

“We need your perseverance, planning and enterprise. We need your common sense, calm and commitment. And we need your patriotism,” he will say.

“Hold on to your people, you will need them on the other side. Wherever possible, support them – whether full-time, part-time, or casual – including with paid leave if they need to take time off due to the virus.”

Unions have raised fears about the fate of about 3.3 million Australians in casual jobs who don’t have access to paid sick leave.

Mr Frydenberg said the government was conscious of people’s anxiety about job security.

Stock markets plunged on Monday, shedding about $155 billion as a looming oil price war added to fears about the coronavirus.

Latest news

health

Virus vaccine still at least one year away

A vaccine to combat the coronavirus is at least one year away as states across Australia ramp up their response to surging case numbers.

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will tell business leaders the coronavirus is a "hydra-headed" challenge but the economic response won't be baked into his budget.

crime, law and justice

Brother in emotive farewell to Hannah

A funeral has been held in Brisbane for Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, who were killed in a domestic violence attack.

politics

Treasurer readies multi-billion stimulus

The federal government will this week finalise the details of an economic stimulus package worth billions of dollars to combat the impacts of the coronavirus.

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

Australia's peak medical body says governments need to increase the country's response to coronavirus, as the nation's death toll reaches three.

news

health

Virus vaccine still at least one year away

A vaccine to combat the coronavirus is at least one year away as states across Australia ramp up their response to surging case numbers.

sport

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

world

crime, law and justice

MH17 accused must face criminal law: court

Four men on trial over the downing of MH17 may not have fired the missile but they are criminally responsible for the disaster, a Dutch court has heard.