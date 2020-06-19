Tourism hostage to border decisions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The tourism industry says more than 100,000 jobs could be lost in September if borders stay closed. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Tourism hostage to border decisions

By Colin Brinsden

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 11:27:10

The tourism industry has warned the Morrison government hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost if the borders remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the JobKeeper wage subsidy ends.

Treasury is reviewing the JobKeeper scheme which is due to end in September.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum Margy Osmond says 133,000 tourism and hospitality jobs could be lost if the Jobkeeper payment is not extended.

“The tourism sector is quite unique in this space, we’re absolutely governed by what will happen to the borders,” she told ABC radio on Friday.

Her warning comes after Australia suffered another extremely weak set of employment figures, with the jobless rate at its highest level in nearly 20 year at 7.1 per cent.

Some 830,000 jobs have been reported lost in the space of two months as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned the numbers could get worse before there is any improvement.

Meanwhile, airlines are gearing up for the opening up of domestic borders, offering discounts to get the industry in the air again.

Jetstar has announced cut-price airfares and Qantas will give frequent flyers extra points to get Australians flying as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Customers of both airlines will also be given more flexibility to change fight dates without being hit with fees.

The Northern Territory government announced on Thursday it will reopen its domestic borders on July 17.

South Australia is already allowing visitors from the NT, Western Australia and Tasmania, and will open up to other states on July 20,while Queensland plans to reopen from July 10.

WA and Tasmania have not said when they will loosen travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said borders should never have been closed in the first place.

Victoria reported another 13 new virus cases on Friday, following the near 40 cases confirmed over the previous two days.

One was detected in hotel quarantine, four were linked to the Stamford Plaza Hotel outbreak, seven through routine tests – with one still under investigation – and one through community transmission.

There have been more than 7400 COVID-19 cases in Australia with a death toll of 102.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison has discussed the pandemic with British leader Boris Johnson overnight.

They committed to coordinate closely on the independent investigation, through the World Health Organisation, into the origins of the outbreak.

Latest news

politics

Experts point at China for cyber attacks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under cyber attack from a foreign entity but there have not been any large-scale personal data breaches.

epidemic and plague

Tourism hostage to border decisions

The tourism and hospitality industry warns more than 100,000 jobs could be lost when the JobKeeper scheme ends in September and if borders remain shut.

politics

Minimum wage to rise by $13 a week

Australia's lowest paid workers will get a $13 a week pay rise, the Fair Work Commission has decided, raising the national minimum weekly wage to $753.80.

politics

Federal ALP faces up to 'horror week'

Federal ALP deputy leader Richard Marles has defended the political record of Victorian MP Anthony Byrne in the wake of a branch stacking scandal in the state.

homicide

State closes Claremont murders trial case

The state has closed its case in the Claremont serial killings trial, saying evidence had "unmasked" Bradley Robert Edwards as the murderer of all three women.

news

politics

Experts point at China for cyber attacks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under cyber attack from a foreign entity but there have not been any large-scale personal data breaches.

sport

rugby league

Reliable Eels primed for Roosters: Arthur

NRL ladder-leaders Parramatta face off against two-time defending premiers Sydney Roosters in one of the most anticipated games of the NRL season so far.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.