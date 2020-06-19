Tourism hostage to border decisions

The tourism industry has warned the Morrison government hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost if the borders remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the JobKeeper wage subsidy ends.

Treasury is reviewing the JobKeeper scheme which is due to end in September.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum Margy Osmond says 133,000 tourism and hospitality jobs could be lost if the Jobkeeper payment is not extended.

“The tourism sector is quite unique in this space, we’re absolutely governed by what will happen to the borders,” she told ABC radio on Friday.

Her warning comes after Australia suffered another extremely weak set of employment figures, with the jobless rate at its highest level in nearly 20 year at 7.1 per cent.

Some 830,000 jobs have been reported lost in the space of two months as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned the numbers could get worse before there is any improvement.

Meanwhile, airlines are gearing up for the opening up of domestic borders, offering discounts to get the industry in the air again.

Jetstar has announced cut-price airfares and Qantas will give frequent flyers extra points to get Australians flying as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Customers of both airlines will also be given more flexibility to change fight dates without being hit with fees.

The Northern Territory government announced on Thursday it will reopen its domestic borders on July 17.

South Australia is already allowing visitors from the NT, Western Australia and Tasmania, and will open up to other states on July 20,while Queensland plans to reopen from July 10.

WA and Tasmania have not said when they will loosen travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said borders should never have been closed in the first place.

Victoria reported another 13 new virus cases on Friday, following the near 40 cases confirmed over the previous two days.

One was detected in hotel quarantine, four were linked to the Stamford Plaza Hotel outbreak, seven through routine tests – with one still under investigation – and one through community transmission.

There have been more than 7400 COVID-19 cases in Australia with a death toll of 102.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison has discussed the pandemic with British leader Boris Johnson overnight.

They committed to coordinate closely on the independent investigation, through the World Health Organisation, into the origins of the outbreak.