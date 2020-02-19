Vic Police apologise to Bourke St families

One of Victoria’s most senior police officers has apologised to the families of those killed in the Bourke Street massacre, as his lengthy review into police management of the incident was made public.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Fontana began his evidence at an inquest with a statement to the families of the six killed and dozens injured when James Gargasoulas ploughed through pedestrians on one of the city’s busiest streets in January 2017

“I would like to on behalf of Victoria Police acknowledge the great harm and pain that this tragic incident has had on the families of the deceased and those that were injured,” he said on Wednesday.

“It was an unprecedented event in Victoria that had a significant impact on all those involved.

“We’re absolutely committed to learning from these incidents to ensure we’re always improving our practices.”

Mr Fontana conducted a critical incident review into the rampage, which the police force sought to suppress before the inquest began.

The internal report contains several criticisms of police, describing their response as poorly coordinated and unplanned.

Mr Fontana found Gargasoulas effectively controlled the events that day – a claim rebuffed by responding police.

“It’s my view he wanted police to engage in a pursuit with him so that he could achieve his ultimate goal,” Mr Fontana said in his report, which runs for 496 pages.

Mr Fontana has also criticised the lack of follow up after Gargasoulas was bailed six days before the rampage.

On Wednesday, Mr Fontana acknowledged he had the “benefit of hindsight” when writing the report.

“We can sit back and go through any indecent and pull it apart, so we will sometimes identify what we consider to be failings but that doesn’t mean we recommend some alternative action may have resulted in a different outcome,” he said.

Gargasoulas was jailed in February 2019 for at least 46 years for what was described by the sentencing judge as one of Australia’s worst examples of mass murder.

His victims included three-month-old Zachary Bryant and 10-year-old Thalia Hakin.

Jess Mudie, 22, Yosuke Kanno, 25, Matthew Si, 33, and Bhavita Patel, 33, were also killed.

The inquest continues before coroner Jacqui Hawkins.