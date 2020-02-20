Police checks dropped for Vic IVF hopefuls

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria will drop the requirement for police checks for those seeking fertility treatments. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Police checks dropped for Vic IVF hopefuls

By AAP

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 14:48:32

Hopeful parents undergoing IVF or surrogacy will no longer need to get police and child protection checks in Victoria.

The state government is finally making the move to dump the checks, found to be discriminatory and unnecessary.

“I want to see people able to get access to IVF services more easily, not to be putting barriers in their way and making it harder,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

The change will mean women, partners and parties to a surrogacy arrangement will have quicker access to the treatment.

Patients repeatedly told an independent state review into reproduction treatment that the checks were unfair, humiliating and distressing.

Further consultation with police, clinics, the regulator and advocates revealed they were discriminatory and unnecessary.

The government introduced legislation to remove the checks requirement on Wednesday and it won’t face resistance from the opposition.

State opposition leader Michael O’Brien said the checks were “unnecessary red tape”.

“IVF is something which is really critical to a lot of people who are looking to start families,” he said.

“It’s a tough situation for them to be in, and frankly we don’t want to make it any harder for them than it already is.”

Latest sport

cricket

Strano in for Vlaeminck in T20 World Cup

Spinning allrounder Molly Strano will replace Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the quick suffered a foot injury.

Australian rules football

Injured Buddy still mentoring AFL's Swans

Lance Franklin has resumed running but coach John Longmire says Sydney won't unleash the superstar until they're confident he can get through the AFL season.

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

cricket

South Africa brings bad memories for Smith

Returning to the team hotel in Johannesburg where he was handed a 12-month ball-tampering ban has brought back unpleasant memories for Steve Smith.

news

politics

Jobless rate rises to 5.3pc in January

Australia's official unemployment rate for January rose to 5.3 per cent as the economy struggles with the impact of bushfires, coronavirus and stalled growth.

sport

cricket

Strano in for Vlaeminck in T20 World Cup

Spinning allrounder Molly Strano will replace Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the quick suffered a foot injury.

world

politics

Bloomberg under attack at Nevada debate

Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg has faced fierce attacks from Democratic rivals at his debate debut in Las Vegas.