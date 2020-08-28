Victorian police flag protest crackdown

A daily protest in suburban Melbourne has been as much about causing trouble as rallying against lockdown rules, Victoria Police chief Shane Patton says.

Police are determined to stamp out the afternoon protest, which has been held each day since Monday at Dandenong’s George Andrews Reserve.

One person is believed to have been arrested at Thursday’s assembly, where more than 100 people gathered along with a large police presence.

Four more arrests were made at Wednesday’s gathering after three over the previous two days, while a total of 31 fines have been issued.

The protest is illegal under Melbourne’s current stage-four lockdown and the chief commissioner is determined to stamp it out.

Mr Patton said the protesters’ motivations vary.

More police resources will be sent to stop the gatherings, he says.

“I think it’s a bit of both – there are some people there who are taking advantage of the situation, who are anti-police, anti-government, anti-everything,” Mr Patton told radio 3AW.

“There are some who may be legitimately attempting to protest but there are others using the situation to get up to no good.

“Either way, they just can’t be there. They can’t do it.

“I’ve instructed this morning … to do absolutely everything we can to stop it and hold them to account.”

Mr Patton said most Victorians were abiding by the state’s lockdown rules and the protests risk further spread of the disease.

Premier Daniel Andrews also criticised the protest, saying it should not be happening under any circumstances.

“Protests are not lawful, protests are not safe, protests are not something that should be happening – no matter what the purpose,” he said.

“I just don’t think that’s in anybody’s interests.”

Mr Patton also is concerned about a planned protest in Melbourne on September 5.

The Freedom Day rally is part of a national anti-government campaign being spruiked on Facebook.

Mr Patton suspects between 6000 and 8000 people plan to attend but is adamant it will not happen.

He added it was a different situation to the controversial Black Lives Matter rally in the Melbourne CBD on June 6, which sharply divided public opinion.

Melbourne’s coronavirus measures are much more strict than they were in early June. The BLM rally attracted thousands and police fined the organisers.

“We’re in a vastly different scenario … we’re in a fight for our lives,” he said.

“So the protest won’t be going ahead. It’s as simple as that. We’ll be doing everything to stop them turning up.

“We said that (BLM) should not go ahead.”