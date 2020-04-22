Police involved in Melbourne horror crash

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Police officers are believed to have been involved in a smash on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

police

Police involved in Melbourne horror crash

By Marnie Banger

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 19:52:37

Multiple police officers have been involved in a serious crash with a truck on a Melbourne freeway.

The collision happened on the Eastern Freeway near the Chandler Highway at Kew about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Victoria Police say multiple vehicles and a number of police officers are believed to have been involved.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton is preparing to speak at the scene.

AAP understands the crash may have been fatal.

Images from the site show a damaged police highway patrol car and a struck SUV near a large, white semi-trailer.

The truck appears to have Connect Logistics branding. The company has been contacted for comment.

The freeway’s lanes are closed in both directions between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway.

“We urge motorists to find an alternative route and avoid the Eastern Freeway tonight,” the Department of Transport said in a statement.

Latest news

police

Police involved in Melbourne horror crash

A number of police officers are believed to have been involved in a serious crash involving a truck on a Melbourne freeway.

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

The coronavirus toll in NSW has hit 33 after three people died on Tuesday, while teacher unions have slammed the govenrment's May 11 back-to-school plan.

politics

Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

An immigration detainee is launching court action against the federal government, arguing it failed to provide safe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Economic reform, global action after virus

The Morrison government is considering major economic reform to guide Australia's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Business pushing case for company tax cuts

The Morrison government is considering ways to reform the tax system after coronavirus but is playing down any changes to the GST.

news

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

The coronavirus toll in NSW has hit 33 after three people died on Tuesday, while teacher unions have slammed the govenrment's May 11 back-to-school plan.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.