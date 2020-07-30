Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria Police have conducted thousands of spot checks and issued fines for COVID-19 breaches. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Woman arrested for COVID checkpoint breach

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 20:19:41

A woman who gained notoriety after evading police at a coronavirus checkpoint in Melbourne last week has been arrested. 

Police arrested the 28-year-old Warrandyte woman on Princes Street in Carlton about 2pm on Wednesday. 

They had been trying to speak to her since July 23, when she posted a video online laughing at police officers while at a vehicle checkpoint at Bunyip, east of Melbourne.

During her arrest on Wednesday, the woman refused to provide her name and address, her licence and an explanation for why she was travelling.

“During the arrest, police were forced to break the woman’s car window as she refused to speak to them, wind down her window, or step out of the vehicle,” Victoria Police said. 

She has been released pending summons for traffic-related offences, failing to produce a licence, failing to produce name and address, and breaches of the chief health officer’s directives.

Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are midway through a six-week lockdown, as part of efforts to contain the state’s second wave of coronavirus. 

People are only allowed to leave their homes for four reasons: to buy food and supplies, for care and care-giving, to go to work or study if they cannot do so from home, and to exercise. 

Vehicle roadblocks are in place to stop city residents from entering the regions, which are largely free of coronavirus. 

Last week, an angry Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent described the woman’s behaviour as “selfish and childish”.

“It was ridiculous. It was unnecessary,” he said. 

The woman’s arrest comes after three people were fined for hosting a birthday party on the Mornington Peninsula. 

The trio were among 103 people fined by Victoria Police in the past 24 hours for breaching the chief health officer directions.

Four people were also fined after police found them in a car together and confirmed none of them resided at the same address.

There were also 33 fines issued for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home.

Police checked 23,396 vehicles at checkpoints on main arterial roads and conducted 5178 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

A total of 181,306 spot checks have been conducted since March 21.

