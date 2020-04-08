Police patrol SA holiday spots over Easter

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Travellers in South Australia are being warned to obey COVID-19 distancing rules at Easter. Image by Barrie Ward/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Police patrol SA holiday spots over Easter

By Emily Cosenza

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 11:27:59

South Australians planning to travel over the Easter long weekend should expect a prominent police presence, ensuring they comply with COVID-19 restrictions. 

Police commissioner Grant Stevens said officers will patrol holiday destinations, ensuring those who travel against the advice to stay home comply with social distancing and crowd gathering rules.

“Some of these holiday destinations have communities in an older age brackets and those older people are concerned about this,” the commissioner said.

“We shouldn’t be doing anything that raises concern or fear in our community.”

He said police would investigate if they are advised of breaches, with those who flout the rules being handed $1000 on the spot fines.

So far, nine people have been fined and 13 were given written warnings.

Commissioner Stevens said police assessed a person’s effort to comply and judged if there was a misunderstanding or minor breach of obligations.

“When we find someone is blatantly disregarding those requirements or there are repeated instances, that’s when someone should expect the $1000 fine.”

About 2900 random checks were made on those required to self quarantine or self isolate, with only five found to non-comply.

While 15,500 business premises have been inspected, only 121 broke the rules.

There remains only one officer who has tested positive to the virus, which he contracted while overseas with his family.

The commissioner said only one per cent of the force was isolating, with that number decreasing as fewer people returned home from interstate.

He reassured no significant impact was made on the workforce.

Noting the state’s first coronavirus related death, the commissioner said it was the sad reality of the virus. 

“This is a tragedy but it’s a stark reminder that despite the good numbers we’ve been seeing of positive test results, this is a disease that has a devastating impact on the community.

“We will see more people lose their lives in SA, our endeavour is to minimise that.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Cathedral vandalised as Pell goes free

Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised as Cardinal George Pell spent his first night in more than a year free from prison.

sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

world

virus diseases

Signs virus easing; NYC deaths exceed 3200

There are some signs the coronavirus crisis is easing in parts of Europe but health officials say people should not let their guard down.