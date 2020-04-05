NSW Police to investigate Ruby Princess

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A criminal investigation is to be held into the docking of the Ruby Princess cruise liner in Sydney. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW Police to investigate Ruby Princess

By Heather McNab and Ashlea Witoslawski

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 16:33:19

A criminal investigation will be launched into how cruise line operator Carnival Australia was allowed to disembark Ruby Princess passengers in Sydney, resulting in several deaths and COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the country. 

“The only way I can get to the bottom of whether our national biosecurity laws and our state laws were broken is through a criminal investigation,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Sunday. 

Mr Fuller told reporters transparency in information regarding patient health on board the cruise ship was a key question for the investigation. 

“From my perspective there are many unanswered questions,” he said. 

“There seems to be absolute discrepancies between the information provided by Carnival and what I would see is the benchmark for the laws of the federal and state government.”

He said there was clear evidence COVID-19 had come off the Ruby Princess and at least 10 passengers had died in Australia because of it.

The investigation will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, the NSW Health department and Carnival Australia.

Carnival Australia responded to Mr Fuller’s announcement on Sunday, offering full cooperation with the investigation. 

“In addition to willingly participating in the investigation, Carnival Australia will vigorously respond to any allegations of which there must now be full disclosure and the basis for them,” a statement read on Sunday. 

Health Minister Brad Hazzard is standing behind his staff who had allowed the Ruby Princess cruise ship to disembark in Sydney on March 19, despite knowing the results would be available within hours.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said Mr Fuller would lead an investigation into the fiasco.

NSW Labor has called for Mr Hazzard to resign over the scandal, with the opposition labelling it “one of the greatest health disasters” in NSW history.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Dickinson of the NSW Homicide Squad will lead the investigation from Monday and the coroner will be notified.

Latest news

health

NSW Police to investigate Ruby Princess

A criminal investigation will be conducted to determine if the cruise company Carnival Australia breached national biosecurity laws in the Ruby Princess fiasco.

health

Easter travel ruled out for Australians

Australia's COVID-19 toll has risen to 34 following the deaths of four men in NSW overnight as authorities again warn people not to ignore social distancing.

health

Four more NSW coronavirus deaths

NSW's death toll from coronavirus is now at 16 after the death of four more people, as authorities said almost a quarter of cases in the state are under 29.

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

virus diseases

Australia 'definitely not' through crisis

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has told Australians the COVID-19 crisis is not over, despite the slowing in new cases.

news

health

Easter travel ruled out for Australians

Australia's COVID-19 toll has risen to 34 following the deaths of four men in NSW overnight as authorities again warn people not to ignore social distancing.

sport

rugby union

Rugby - administration likely: Farr-Jones

World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones has continued his public campaign to push for changes to Rugby Australia, which is in a financial black hole.

world

virus diseases

Queen to urge UK to show strength

The Queen is set to address Britain on the coronavirus crisis as the government urges people to stay home rather than go out in warming spring weather.