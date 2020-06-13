Another Sydney school affected by COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A staff member at Rose Bay school in Sydney is one of four coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

Another Sydney school affected by COVID-19

By Jodie Stephens and Steve Zemek

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 21:11:57

Another Sydney school employee has been confirmed to have COVID-19, with all students considered close contacts and directed to self-isolate.

A statement from the NSW education department on Saturday night revealed Laguna Street Public School in southern Sydney will stop on-site learning until June 24 following the positive test result.

“The school has commenced contact tracing and upon advice from NSW Health all students at the school have been deemed as a close contact and should commence self-isolating,” the department’s statement said.

“The staff member has had contact with most students at the school during the period they may have been infectious.”

It comes after a staff member at Rose Bay Public School in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The Rose Bay case was one of four newly-confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, along with a locally-acquired case still under investigation.

It caused the school’s closure on Friday, but authorities are investigating whether it is an older infection.

“The date of infection is still to be determined and this case may be an older infection,” NSW Health said in a statement on Saturday.

“The source of infection is also being investigated. As a precaution, all close contacts of this case are being identified and advised of the need to isolate and monitor for symptoms.”

Meanwhile, the confirmation of the locally-acquired case – a man in his twenties – brought an end to the state’s two-week streak of having no recorded community-transmitted infections.

“It is understood this case did not attend any recent mass gathering, including protests,” NSW Health said in a statement.

The two other confirmed cases on Saturday were travellers in hotel quarantine.

“The virus may still be circulating in the community. People with mild symptoms or those who show no obvious symptoms can unknowingly pass it to others,” NSW Health said.

It follows two days of record testing in the state, with 14,127 tests carried out in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

There have been 3119 cases of coronavirus in NSW with 47 people currently being treated. None are in intensive care.

Latest news

health

Another Sydney school affected by COVID-19

Another Sydney school employee has tested positive to COVID-19, with all students directed to self-isolate.

politics

McCormack tells protesters to stay away

Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack says people who attend protests during the pandemic should think hard about their actions, a view echoed by others.

virus diseases

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

virus diseases

Melbourne protest organisers fined by cops

Three people who organised Melbourne's Black Lives Matter rally have been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions as authorities warn against more protests.

politics

Further virus restrictions to ease in July

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions at funerals, stadiums and other venues next month.

news

politics

McCormack tells protesters to stay away

Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack says people who attend protests during the pandemic should think hard about their actions, a view echoed by others.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

world

virus diseases

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.