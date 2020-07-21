Police warn of virus risk at planned rally

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Police are concerned a protest planned for Sydney could be the cause of another coronavirus cluster. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Police warn of virus risk at planned rally

By Ashlea Witoslawski

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 20:17:45

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has warned the public against attending a Black Lives Matter protest being planned for Sydney amid concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 clusters. 

Mr Fuller says NSW Police will attempt to block the protest planned for July 28 in the Supreme Court, as case numbers continue to rise across the state. 

He urged the public not to be “selfish” during this time, encouraging people to protest online in order to protect the community. 

“The question is, do you want your protest to be the one that puts NSW back five or 10 years economically because that’s exactly what could happen,” Mr Fuller said on Sky News on Monday. 

“I think it would be devastating to anyone’s cause to cause the next cluster breakout in NSW.”

Mr Fuller said police will issue infringements at the event if their attempt to block the protest is unsuccessful. 

“Win, lose or draw, we can still take action against people for breaching health orders,” he said.

More than 4000 people have registered their interest in attending the rally, which aims to highlight the issue of Aboriginal deaths in custody. 

Event organisers provided “a COVID-19 safety checklist” on Facebook on Monday, encouraging protesters to obey social distancing, wear masks and obey hand hygiene, with “safety teams” present at the rally to monitor and provide these items if needed. 

“While large crowds continue to gather in Sydney for commercial purposes … we will continue to assert our rights to protest,” the Facebook post read on Monday. 

Latest sport

soccer

Victory's Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

Melbourne Victory will take on the rest of their A-League season without Robbie Kruse, after the winger injured his left knee.

Australian rules football

AFL set for 33 games in 20 days

The AFL has released the fixture for rounds nine through 12, with 33 games to be played across 20 consecutive days.

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

cricket

CA take Test summer tips from England

Interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has warned there is a "huge amount at stake" if this summer's international calendar does not proceed as planned.

news

politics

Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fall

Australia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.

sport

soccer

Victory's Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

Melbourne Victory will take on the rest of their A-League season without Robbie Kruse, after the winger injured his left knee.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.