Military and political leaders will meet in Canberra for the 75th anniversary of World War II. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

memorial

Political leaders mark end of World War II

By Daniel McCulloch

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 16:45:08

Australian war hero Teddy Sheean will be top of mind when the country’s leaders come together to commemorate Victory in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will attend the Australian War Memorial on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

A closed service televised from inside the national institution will be beamed across the country.

“The end of the Second World War is a moment our nation will remember forever,” Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester said.

“It is part of our history and the stories told by Australians who were there on 15 August 1945 remind us of this.”

Almost one million Australians served in World War II including 39,000 who died and another 30,000 taken prisoner.

Roughly 12,000 are still alive, some of whom will attend Saturday’s service alongside Governor-General David Hurley.

Sheean, a sailor in World War II, was this week approved by the Queen to receive a posthumous Victoria Cross, which is Australia’s highest military honour.

The teenage seaman died in 1942 when the HMAS Armidale was sunk by Japanese bombers in the Timor Sea.

The 18-year-old strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun and fired at enemy planes as the ship went down.

He is credited with saving the lives of 49 crew.

Youngest COVID-19 death as Vic passes peak

A man in his 20s has become the youngest victim of coronavirus in Australia, as authorities remain confident Victoria has passed the peak of its second wave.

Morrison promises to win coronavirus fight

Scott Morrison insists Australia will "win the fight" against coronavirus, as Victoria recorded 14 deaths, including that of a 20-year-old man.

PM sorry for aged care coronavirus deaths

Scott Morrison says he's sorry for failings in Australia's aged care system after the deaths of more than 200 residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's virus death toll rises to 375

Authorities are cautiously optimistic Victoria's coronavirus case numbers are flattening as the nation's coronavirus death toll increases to 375.

AFL unveils another festival of football

The AFL has locked in another condensed fixture, with rounds 14 to 17 to be squeezed into 19 days as the league races to complete the COVID-19 affected season.

Auckland to spend fortnight locked down

A further 13 cases have been linked to Auckland's COVID-19 outbreak, leading New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lengthen the city's lockdown.