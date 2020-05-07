Discover Australian Associated Press

US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo has intensified his criticism of China over the COVID-19 outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Pompeo continues COVID-19 attack on China

By Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 09:45:22

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has renewed his aggressive criticism of China, blaming it for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from the coronavirus and demanding again that it share information about the outbreak.

“They knew. China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. China could have spared the world descent into global economic malaise,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

“China is still refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 255,000 people worldwide, including more than 70,000 in the United States, making it the worst-affected country according to official statistics.

Domestic critics of President Donald Trump, including some former officials, academics and columnists, have said that while China has much to answer for in terms of its actions in the early days of the outbreak, the US administration is seeking to deflect attention from what they see as a slow US response.

At a White House event, Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, called it the worst “attack” the country had ever experienced, and blamed China for not stopping it.

“This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center,” Trump said.

“And it should have never happened. It could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped in China. It should have been stopped right at the source, and it wasn’t.”

Pompeo pushed back against suggestions that he and other members of the Trump administration have issued conflicting statements about the exact origins of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said the United States did not have certainty, but there was significant evidence it came from the lab.

“Every one of those statements is entirely consistent,” he said. “We are all trying to figure out the right answer. We are all trying to get the clarity.”

The Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology has said the virus did not originate there.

