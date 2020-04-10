Pompeo, Morrison discuss virus battle

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chatted with Scott Morrison over their coronavirus battle plans. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Pompeo, Morrison discuss virus battle

By By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 03:28:26

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he had a productive call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the two nations and “good mates” battle the coronavirus.

Mr Pompeo and Mr Morrison discussed efforts to overcome the health and economic impacts caused by the pandemic and the need to keep supply chains open.

“Had a productive call with Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP about coordinating efforts to respond effectively to the #COVID19 pandemic,” Mr Pompeo wrote on Twitter after Wednesday’s call.

“US-Australia cooperation has been key to overcoming many shared challenges – that is equally true for the situation we face today.”

Mr Pompeo ended the tweet with the hashtag #mateship.

Mr Morrison repeated the sentiment in his own tweet.

“A good discussion with @SecPompeo about our efforts to combat the effects of #coronavirus, both health and economic, & the need to keep supply chains open,” Mr Morrison wrote.

“Australia & the US are good mates & we will continue to align our efforts as we work towards the recovery on the other side.”

