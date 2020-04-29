Discover Australian Associated Press

A study on green turtles has found it takes three weeks for plastic to go through their system. Image by Roderick Eime/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Poopcorn test to help turtle conservation

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 18:42:03

Turtles may suffer for up to three weeks with plastic inside their system after mistaking the potentially lethal product for an easy meal, a study has found.

Eating plastic is often fatal to turtles as it can block their digestive system.

PhD student Daniel González Paredes wanted to know how long it usually takes for the man-made product to pass through the reptiles, and out the other end.

“This will give us a better understanding of the mechanisms and factors involved in the threat of eating plastic, including partial or total obstruction of the digestive system,” Mr González Paredes said.

As a test, Mr González Paredes fed corn kernels to juvenile green turtles housed at James Cook University, collecting their faeces to time how long it took for the corn to pass. 

Like plastic, turtles also can’t digest corn but the tasty treat safely travels through their digestive system.

Researchers christened the simple trial “poopcorn”.

Turtle droppings were collected twice a day and washed out to check for corn, counting how many kernels came out each day.

“Our results show that food can take between one and three weeks to pass through the digestive system of a juvenile green turtle,” Mr González Paredes said. 

“This means that for plastic, there’s a period of up to three weeks where it can become obstructed and cause damage to the turtle’s gut.”

The size and sharpness of the plastic also affected the harm done, as did the rate of ingestion.

Understanding the impact plastic has on turtles will help environmental authorities draft better conservation plans, Mr González Paredes said.

“Plastic pollution is considered to be one of the main threats to the marine environment,” he said.

He called on Australians to think more about minimising their own plastic use and disposal.

