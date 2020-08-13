Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The proportion of overweight and obese young Australians has remained stable over the past decade. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Poor children more likely to be overweight

By Daniel McCulloch

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 18:29:12

Indigenous, poor and disabled children are much more likely to be overweight or obese than the broader population.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has found children and adolescents living in the poorest parts of the country are more than twice as likely to be obese compared to those in the richest areas.

One in four Australians aged between two and 17 are overweight, while one in 12 are obese.

And while overall obesity rates have remained stable over the past 10 years, this is not the case among some population groups.

Obesity rates among young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have increased from about three in 10 to almost four in 10.

The study also found obesity generally increased with age, with younger children most likely to fluctuate between weight categories.

The institute has also released a report shedding light on obesity rates among different generations.

It found for most age groups, those born more recently were more likely to be overweight or obese than people born 10 years earlier.

Obesity also generally increased with most birth cohorts as they aged.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has denied speculation that he won't be with the NRL club in 2021.

rugby league

Selection panel prompted McGregor's exit

Paul McGregor took concerns over the NRL team's selection process to the St George Illawarra board which led to his exit.

Australian rules football

Hinkley unfazed by AFL contract extension

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley can't understand the fuss about extending his tenure at the AFL club for another year.

rugby league

Dragons coach McGregor walks

Paul McGregor will coach St George Illawarra against Parramatta for the last time on Friday night before walking away from the NRL club.

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

news

virus diseases

Aged care 'still not prepared' for virus

The aged care royal commission has been told the sector is still not properly prepared for coronavirus, months into the global pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has denied speculation that he won't be with the NRL club in 2021.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for mosque terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch mosque shootings have returned to New Zealand, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.