Pope Francis has celebrated mass alone at Santa Marta Chapel at the Vatican. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Pope, Catholics pray for end to pandemic

By AAP

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 09:02:03

Catholics around the world have joined Pope Francis in praying the rosary to ask God to end the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more people in Italy than anywhere else.

Italy’s bishops asked the country’s Catholics to say the rosary in their homes starting on Thursday night and put a lit candle in their windows in a sign of national unity.

The initiative spread on social media after it was announced earlier this week and many Catholics around the world joined in.

Francis, who is secluded in the Vatican and holding his general audiences over the internet instead of before crowds in St Peter’s Square, broadcast a video message over television as the praying began.

“In this unprecedented situation, when everything seems to be vacillating, let us help each other remain steady in what really matters,” he said.

Italy’s death toll from the coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, as hospitals said they were being overwhelmed and the government prepared to prolong emergency lockdown measures.

A total of 427 deaths were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 3405 since the outbreak surfaced on February 21. China has recorded 3245 deaths since early January.

Last Sunday, Francis ventured into a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Vatican has said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

