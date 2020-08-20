Discover Australian Associated Press

Pope Francis has warned against rich nations hoarding virus vaccines. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Pope warns against vaccine hoarding

By Philip Pullella

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 19:55:28

Rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and should only give pandemic-related bailouts to companies committed to protecting the environment, helping the most needy and the ‘common good’, Pope Francis says.

“It would be sad if the rich are given priority for the Covid-19 vaccine. It would be sad if the vaccine becomes property of this or that nation, if it is not universal and for everyone,” Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that any nation which hoards possible COVID-19 vaccines while excluding others would deepen the pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has warned against “vaccine nationalism”, urged countries to join a global pact by an August 31 deadline to share vaccine hopefuls with developing countries.

More than 150 vaccines are in development, about two dozen are in human studies and a handful are in late-stage trials.

Francis also said it would be a “scandal” if governments doled out pandemic-related bail-out money to only select industries.

He said the criteria for companies to receive public aid should be if they “contribute to the inclusion of people who are normally excluded (from society), to helping the most needy, to the common good and to caring for the environment”.

More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

“The pandemic is a crisis and one never exits from a crisis returning to the way it was before,” Francis said.

“Either we leave better, or we leave worse. We have to leave better in order to tackle social injustices and environmental degradation.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Australian rules football

AFL great Long backs AFL in flag furore

Essendon's Michael Long says the AFL was right to not pay licensing fees to display the Aboriginal flag at venues during the looming Indigenous round.

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

