Sophia Popov of Germany is the new Women's British Open champion. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Popov wins British Open, Minjee Lee third

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 03:29:32

The first professional victory of Sophia Popov’s career has come at a major championship, with the 304th-ranked German winning the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.

Australia’s Minjee Lee finished four strokes off the pace in third.

Popov recovered from a bogey on the first hole by making five birdies for a 3-under 68 in the final round, leaving her 7 under par overall and two strokes clear of Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (67) in second.

Wiping tears from her eyes, Popov tapped in a bogey putt at the last to complete one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament’s history.

She lost her card on the LPGA Tour at the end of last year and only qualified for the British Open via a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was just Popov’s fourth appearance at a major.

The winner’s check of $US675,000 ($A942,000) is more than six times her entire career earnings.

And just three weeks ago, Popov was ranked No. 390 and pushing a trolley for her best friend, Anne van Dam, at the Drive On Championship in the LPGA’s restart.

She didn’t play like a massive outsider this week, especially on Sunday – the biggest day of her career by far.

Starting out with a three-stroke lead, Popov drove into a bunker on No. 1 and pushed a 10-foot par putt right. She barely made a mistake after that.

She pumped her fist after rolling in a birdie putt from 8 feet at the second hole, then made another from a similar distance at No. 3.

Suwannapura made four straight birdies from No. 4 to move within one stroke of the lead but it was the closest she came.

Birdies by Popov at Nos. 15 and 16 were greeted with furious fist pumps and left her on the brink.

She held her nerve on the final two holes, parring No. 17 and then playing No. 18 cautiously to leave herself three putts to be champion.

After rolling a par putt within a feet of the cup, she marked her ball and started to cry. Within a minute, she had become the first female player from Germany to win a major title.

Lee finished the day two under and claimed outright third, two shots ahead of South Korea’s top-ranked Inbee Park.

Katherine Kirk was next best of the Australians, with a share of 22nd place at six over. Hannah Green was a shot back in 29th.

