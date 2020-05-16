Discover Australian Associated Press

South Australia's popular tourist attractions are reopening for visitors. Image by Barrie Ward/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Popular SA tourist sites reopening

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 13:42:18

Popular tourist spots across South Australia are reopening as the state government moves to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Among those to resume operations from Friday are the Cleland Wildlife Park, in the Adelaide Hills, the Mount Lofty Botanic Gardens, Adelaide Gaol, Seal Bay on Kangaroo Island and the Naracoorte and Tantanoola Caves in the south-east.

Environment Minister David Speirs said the sites would all have amended services to ensure restrictions on gatherings and social distancing could be maintained.

“Earlier this week we saw a huge response to our reopening of campgrounds in South Australia’s national parks with nearly 900 people making bookings in the first 24 hours and I expect there will be the same enthusiasm to revisit our iconic tourism sites,” Mr Speirs said.

“I urge everyone to visit these places responsibly to ensure we don’t undo the good work that’s been achieved in South Australia.

“So please continue to follow all directives on social distancing, comply with relevant limits on gatherings, wash your hands and download the COVID-Safe app.”

