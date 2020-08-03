Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Ollie Wines played an influential role as Port Adelaide defeated the Western Bulldogs in the AFL. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide down Western Bulldogs in AFL

By Steve Larkin

August 3, 2020

2020-08-03 21:42:21

Ladder-leaders Port Adelaide produced a stunning surge to overwhelm the Western Bulldogs by 13 points in Monday night’s AFL game.

Port’s ruthless third quarter laid the platform for the 8.7 (55) to 5.12 (42) win at Adelaide Oval.

The victory leaves the Power a win clear atop the table from Brisbane, who meet reigning premiers Richmond on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs remain eighth and in a mid-ladder jam – they’re equal on premiership points with three other clubs.

Port’s triumph was created by a brutal 16-minute purple patch in the third term which reaped four unanswered goals after they had trailed the visitors for the entire first half.

The Power’s attacking tandem of Charlie Dixon and Robbie Gray slotted two goals each while Zak Butters was their prime ball-winner with 24 disposals.

Onballers Ollie Wines (18 touches) and Tom Rockliff (23 possessions) provided the midfield grunt; Tom Jonas and Trent McKenzie led a miserly defence while ruckman Peter Ladhams was influential with 18 disposals and 32 hitouts.

The Dogs’ Sam Lloyd and Toby McLean kicked two goals apiece – McLean’s were the visitors’ only majors from midway through the second quarter until midway through the last.

Bulldogs Jack Macrae (28 disposals), Tom Liberatore (25 possessions), captain Marcus Bontempelli (22 touches, eight clearances) and Bailey Smith (20 touches) battled hard but couldn’t prevent their club sliding to a fifth loss of the season.

Port utility Sam Mayes faces a likely sanction for a shoulder bump which struck the head of Josh Dunkley in the opening term.

Fortunately for Mayes, Dunkley was only momentarily stunned and continued playing as the Bulldogs took an early ascendancy without returns on the scoreboard.

The Dogs held a three-point halftime lead, 3.5 to 3.2, despite recording 25 to 12 inside 50s for the half.

The visitors then paid for their attacking impotency when the tide turned to Port in the third quarter.

The Power booted four goals in a 16-minute blitz, including two in three minutes to spearhead Dixon.

Port’s dominated the clearances and territory – the home side recorded 17 to three inside 50s – in a match-defining quarter.

And unlike the Dogs in the first half, the competition pacesetters converted their    control into scores, booting 4.3 to 0.1 for the term for a 23-point three quarter-time lead.

The damage had been done for the Dogs, who meet Brisbane at the Gabba next Saturday night while Port meet Richmond at home next Saturday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide down Western Bulldogs in AFL

Port Adelaide defeated the Western Bulldogs by 13 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Todd Payten eyes Cowboys NRL coaching gig

Interim Warriors NRL coach Todd Peyten has turned down an offer to take the full-time role and hopes to land the vacant North Queensland position.

Australian rules football

Cotchin doing it 'tough' since AFL breach

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin has been struggling since his wife Brooke's visit to a day spa saw the AFL fine the Tigers, his coach Damien Hardwick says.

Australian rules football

Tasmania rules out hosting AFL games

The AFL will need to move the round-12 game between North Melbourne and Brisbane after Tasmania's decision to keep its borders closed until the end of August.

rugby league

Fans cut at Sunshine Coast NRL venue

The capacity of fans permitted into Sunshine Coast Stadium to watch Melbourne games will be cut by 1000 after the NRL raised concerns with the state government.

news

health

Retail hit hard amid Vic virus measures

The Victorian government has announced a sweeping shutdown of retail as well as tight restrictions on construction to curb the city's coronavirus outbreak.

sport

rugby league

Todd Payten eyes Cowboys NRL coaching gig

Interim Warriors NRL coach Todd Peyten has turned down an offer to take the full-time role and hopes to land the vacant North Queensland position.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.