Port Adelaide players celebrate after beating Richmond by 21 points on Saturday. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide topple Richmond in AFL

By Steve Larkin

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 19:18:17

Port Adelaide dynamo Robbie Gray booted three goals to help his AFL club claim a coveted big scalp with a 21-point win over Richmond.

The ladder-leading Power prevailed 13.15 (93) to 11.6 (72) in a Saturday twilight epic at Adelaide Oval.

Gray was a standout with 22 disposals, ex-skipper Travis Boak gathered a game-high 31 touches and influential Peter Ladhams and Charlie Dixon kicked two goals apiece.

Port’s blue-collar midfielders Ollie Wines (28 possessions) and Tom Rockliff (20 disposals) were solid and kicked a goal each, while Karl Amon and Zak Butters both collected 19 disposals and both booted a goal.

Richmond struggled for clear winners, with Jayden Short, Kamdyn McIntosh and Nick Vlastuin their major ball-winners with 18 disposals each.

Megastar Dustin Martin (17 disposals, one goal) and Shai Bolton (16 possessions) were prominent in patches while Jack Riewoldt booted three goals and Jake Aarts kicked two.

Port stunned the reigning champs early, booting four goals inside 14 minutes – Ladhams starting the spree with a remarkable left-foot checkside from near a point post in the opening minute.

The Tigers then steadied with three consecutive goals to close the gap to seven points at quarter-time.

Both teams booted four goals in an exhilerating second stanza which left the home side nine points up at halftime.

Port rapidly built that lead in the third term with a Dixon snap from a tight angle and a Wines strike creating a 21-point buffer.

But just when the Tigers appeared on the ropes, they hit back with four consecutive goals.

Two of them came from Mabior Chol, who spent the past 24 hours in the headlines after vision emerged of him being groped by two teammates in recent post-game celebrations.

Chol’s goals were followed by teammate Sidney Stack converting to give Richmond a one point advantage at three quarter-time.

But the Power then produced a defining burst to open the final quarter with three goals in just over four minutes to hold a 17-point break – they held Richmond goal-less for the term to close out victory.

