Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shorter-term hubs remain an option for the AFL to reboot the stalled season. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

By Jason Phelan

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 18:06:14

Adelaide board member Rod Jameson has warned players who choose not to enter a quarantine hub could be placing their AFL futures in jeopardy.

With hubs continuing to spark debate, Port Adelaide footy boss Chris Davies said that his club is “not in the slave trade”.

The worst-case scenario of up to 20 weeks in a hub is increasingly unlikely, but shorter-term hubs remain an option for the AFL to reboot the stalled season.

Several players have baulked at the prospect of playing games in isolation away from their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be some decisions made at the end of the year,” Jameson told ABC SA Grandstand on Sunday. 

“Lists are going to be reduced, now because of your decision to maybe not play this year it might impact how we consider whether you want to be on the list next year as well.

“There are so many things to consider.

“We could end up going from 46-48 players down to 36 or 35, so it could be that potentially players on contracts won’t have contracts.”

Crows football chief Adam Kelly took a more conciliatory tone when asked about the prospect of a player refusing to go into a hub.

“We’re fully aware that being away from home would conflict with their responsibilities as fathers, as husbands, and there could be other circumstances within our players’ lives where they think it’s going to be hard for them to be in a hub,” Kelly said.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. 

“But as a club our priority is our people, their well-being and ensuring we’ve got all the support for them and their decision making.”

There is growing confidence a return to playing games as early as June is possible after the national cabinet agreed on a set of principles for stalled sporting codes on Friday.

A new pay deal struck with players allows the league to play games into December if required, but the AFL is aiming to complete a 17-round season by October 31.

Davies urged Power players to think carefully before opting out of a hub scenario, but is understanding of the pressures involved.

“Our position is clear: if a player came to me or Ken (Hinkley) with legitimate concerns about going into a hub then we would listen,” Davies said.

“We would expect that the player has thought about the position that they’re going to take before coming and making any sort of assessment as to whether they said that they didn’t want to go.

“But at the same time we’re not in the slave trade here.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW without two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

news

health

Low virus numbers, caution still needed

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says while Australia's coronavirus cases remain low, caution is still needed before further relaxing of restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW without two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.