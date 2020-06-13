Port crush Crows by record margin in AFL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Port have thrashed the Crows by a record 75 points in Adelaide's AFL derby. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port crush Crows by record margin in AFL

By Steve Larkin

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 22:09:35

Port Adelaide’s young guns have fired their AFL club to a record 75-point win against a hapless Adelaide on Saturday night.

Xavier Duursma (three goals), Zak Butters and Connor Rozee were instrumental in the Power’s 17.8 (110) to 5.5 (35) victory at Adelaide Oval.

The winning margin is Port’s highest against their arch foe and they restricted the Crows to their lowest total in 48 clashes of the South Australian rivals.

Adelaide’s grim night was compounded by captain Rory Sloane suffering a corked thigh and defender Jake Kelly being concussed in the first quarter.

Port’s Rozee collected 17 disposals and was the spark with a dozen touches and a goal in the opening half.

His fellow youngsters Duursma, Butters (21 touches, one goal) and Todd Marshall (two goals) were also prominent as the Power banked consecutive victories to open the stop-start season.

Port’s seasoned campaigners Travis Boak (24 possessions), Justin Westhoff (three goals), Charlie Dixon (three goals) and Steven Motlop (24 disposals, two goals) were also dominant.

Motlop launched himself onto the shoulders of Crow Paul Seedsman for an early mark of the year contender, and goaled from his following kick in the third term.

And the Power’s defensive mainstays – captain Tom Jonas, Tom Clurey and Darcy Byrne-Jones (25 possessions) – were in command of a misfiring Adelaide.

The Crows had no clear winners but started strongly, with Sloane and key forward Darcy Fogarty scoring goals inside nine minutes.

But Adelaide managed just three more majors in the match as they folded meekly under Port’s relentless pressure.

The Power led by 13 points at quarter-time and broke the game open in the second stanza with four unanswered goals – two coming from 50m penalties as Adelaide’s discipline waned.

Port held a 32-point break at halftime and then creamed the Crows with six goals to one to take a 62-point advantage into three quarter-time.

The crowd of 2240 people, the first club members allowed into an AFL game this season, was pro-Port.

As their home game, they had 1475 members while the Crows had 475 members attending, with the rest in corporate boxes.

And the Power faithful had much to cheer about – Port’s previous biggest win over the Crows was 65 points in 2001, while Adelaide’s previous low score against their home-town rival was 5.14 (44) last year.

The bitter SA rivals now travel to a Gold Coast hub where they will both be housed at the same golf resort for at least the next three rounds.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port crush Crows by record margin in AFL

Port Adelaide have beaten Adelaide by 75 points in a lopsided Saturday night AFL encounter in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

rugby league

Mary dismisses unrest as Luke to exit

St George Illawarra veteran Issac Luke is set to be granted an immediate release from the NRL club to join Brisbane for the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Malthouse slams 'Pies coach over Lumumba

Mick Malthouse has reignited his feud with Nathan Buckley, claiming Collingwood's culture was fine before his former star player took over as coach.

Australian rules football

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

news

health

Another Sydney school affected by COVID-19

Another Sydney school employee has tested positive to COVID-19, with all students directed to self-isolate.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

world

virus diseases

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.