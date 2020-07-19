Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Power players mob Robbie Gray after his match-winning kick against Carlton at the Gabba on Sunday. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

By Jason Phelan

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 22:13:02

They left it late but Port Adelaide are still top of the AFL heap, while Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Sydney fell further behind the pack in round seven.

Robbie Gray’s superb set-shot goal after the siren at the Gabba on Sunday broke Carlton hearts and secured a 9.10 (64) to 9.7 (61) win that kept his side a game clear on top of the ladder.

The premiership planets seem to be aligning for the Power, who have a 6-1 record after serving their time in Queensland’s hub.

It is not always pretty, but Ken Hinkley’s men are finding a way.

“We were two (men) down on back-to-back travel games,” Hinkley said.

“Without making a big deal about it, we were up at 5am to get on the plane and coming up to play in beautiful weather, but it was 25 degrees.

“There were a few things going against us and then, umm, Robbie Gray.”

While Port got out of jail and can look forward to a run of home games, things look more grim for the Hawks (3-4).

Alastair Clarkson joked this week that he had donned a hard hat to deal with the barrage of criticism after two disappointing losses.

The four-time premiership coach said that his Hawks had become easy targets for the critics and Sunday’s 14.7 (91) to 7.6 (48) loss to Melbourne will only increase that pressure.

The optimism around the 2-0 start to Rhyce Shaw’s tenure feels like a long time ago after the Kangaroos slipped to their fifth loss in a row.

The injury-hit Roos were goalless in three quarters in an 11.11 (77) to 2.11 (23) loss to Richmond at Metricon Stadium that moved the Tigers into fourth spot.

West Coast notched a record 10th straight western derby victory with a 30-point win over Fremantle, 9.8 (62) to 5.2 (32).

Gold Coast continued their rise with a 13.14 (92) to 9.6 (60) win over the Swans that made it four defeats on the trot for John Longmire’s men.

Brisbane bounced back from last week’s loss to Geelong with a 13.10 (88) to 10.8 (68) win over GWS that moved them into second spot on the ladder.

Last year’s beaten finalists go into next week’s grand final rematch against Richmond with a 3-4 record.

“We are a rung off the topliners at the moment,” Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

“The boys are a bit down in confidence … we’ve got to fight through this as a footy club.

“We’ve done it in the past and I’m backing in our guys to do it again.”

Collingwood are third after seven rounds, Jordan De Goey kicking five goals in an 8.9 (57) to 5.5 (35) win over the Cats in the round seven opener at Optus Stadium on Thursday night.

Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English starred in a 14.9 (93) to 7.9 (51) win over Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder thanks to a Robbie Gray goal after the final siren that broke Carlton hearts in round seven.

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at CBUS Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

Australian rules football

Impressive Dees smash Hawks in AFL

Christian Petracca and Max Gawn have inspired resurgent Melbourne to smash struggling Hawthorn by 43 points in their AFL clash at Sydney's Giants Stadium.

rugby league

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

motor racing

Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

Supercars drivers Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat have claimed race victories, preventing Scott McLaughlin from moving further ahead in the 2020 championship.

news

virus diseases

Victoria can beat this virus, Hunt says

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at CBUS Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

world

virus diseases

Global virus death toll exceeds 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.