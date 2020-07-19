Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

They left it late but Port Adelaide are still top of the AFL heap, while Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Sydney fell further behind the pack in round seven.

Robbie Gray’s superb set-shot goal after the siren at the Gabba on Sunday broke Carlton hearts and secured a 9.10 (64) to 9.7 (61) win that kept his side a game clear on top of the ladder.

The premiership planets seem to be aligning for the Power, who have a 6-1 record after serving their time in Queensland’s hub.

It is not always pretty, but Ken Hinkley’s men are finding a way.

“We were two (men) down on back-to-back travel games,” Hinkley said.

“Without making a big deal about it, we were up at 5am to get on the plane and coming up to play in beautiful weather, but it was 25 degrees.

“There were a few things going against us and then, umm, Robbie Gray.”

While Port got out of jail and can look forward to a run of home games, things look more grim for the Hawks (3-4).

Alastair Clarkson joked this week that he had donned a hard hat to deal with the barrage of criticism after two disappointing losses.

The four-time premiership coach said that his Hawks had become easy targets for the critics and Sunday’s 14.7 (91) to 7.6 (48) loss to Melbourne will only increase that pressure.

The optimism around the 2-0 start to Rhyce Shaw’s tenure feels like a long time ago after the Kangaroos slipped to their fifth loss in a row.

The injury-hit Roos were goalless in three quarters in an 11.11 (77) to 2.11 (23) loss to Richmond at Metricon Stadium that moved the Tigers into fourth spot.

West Coast notched a record 10th straight western derby victory with a 30-point win over Fremantle, 9.8 (62) to 5.2 (32).

Gold Coast continued their rise with a 13.14 (92) to 9.6 (60) win over the Swans that made it four defeats on the trot for John Longmire’s men.

Brisbane bounced back from last week’s loss to Geelong with a 13.10 (88) to 10.8 (68) win over GWS that moved them into second spot on the ladder.

Last year’s beaten finalists go into next week’s grand final rematch against Richmond with a 3-4 record.

“We are a rung off the topliners at the moment,” Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

“The boys are a bit down in confidence … we’ve got to fight through this as a footy club.

“We’ve done it in the past and I’m backing in our guys to do it again.”

Collingwood are third after seven rounds, Jordan De Goey kicking five goals in an 8.9 (57) to 5.5 (35) win over the Cats in the round seven opener at Optus Stadium on Thursday night.

Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English starred in a 14.9 (93) to 7.9 (51) win over Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.