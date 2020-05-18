Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley isn't happy that his team will be housed with city rivals Adelaide. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

By Steve Larkin

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 13:47:00

The AFL’s decision to put fierce foes Port Adelaide and Adelaide in the same hotel hub makes little sense, Power coach Ken Hinkley says.

The South Australian clubs will both be housed at the Mercure Gold Coast Resort for at least seven weeks as the AFL resumes competition on June 11.

“We are arch enemies … it doesn’t make a lot of sense to put them together,” Hinkley told reporters on Monday.

“We have these great matches, these great grudge matches, and we’re going to go into a place and be all buddies?

“I’m not sure about that. It just doesn’t quite feel right in Adelaide.”

Port and the Crows will depart for the Gold Coast on Sunday, ahead of clearance to resume full contact training next Monday.

“Hopefully we’re not there for any longer than the six or seven weeks but we don’t know that,” Hinkley said.

“We can deal with it for a bit but there’s a tipping point.”

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks, in his first season at the helm of the Crows, had no problem with being housed with Port.

“We cross the white line, then she’s on,” Nicks, a former Port assistant coach, said on Monday.

“But I know a lot of our (SA) guys, they know each other really well.

“Sharing a hotel with Port Adelaide, I have no issue. I know a lot of them well.

“(If) we play at that netural venue … well, different story.”

SA health protocols bar contact training until June 8 – three days before the AFL season restarts – meaning both Port and the Crows were effectively forced into a Gold Coast hub.

Hinkley suggested the protocol went too far in SA, which has no coronavirus cases.

“We’re getting tested twice a week but I’m looking at the community thinking ‘everyone else is having to live a pretty reasonable life’,” he said.

“We’re probably being shut down a little bit too far as far as what we can and can’t do.”

SA health authorities rejected appeals from the AFL clubs for exemptions which would have allowed contact training. 

“We could potentially be here for another three weeks, wouldn’t that be fantastic, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to get that,” Hinkley said.

“I’m seeing a fair bit of community contact going on out there when I go to the supermarket … when I drive down the road.

“There’s a standard that we’re applying to the football clubs in South Australia, we get it, we’re above the (community) level.

“We’re happy to live above the standard. We want to be community leaders.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

soccer

Arnie backs 'Roos depth to get to Qatar

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is confident he has the squad to cope with a looming packed schedule due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL clubs spread stars to avoid a big hit

AFL clubs have avoided having all their best players in the same training groups of eight but Richmond are keeping those of the same position together.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland trio Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings have been stood down after refusing to accept Rugby Australia's salary reductions.

news

homicide

No NSW bail for alleged Qld parent killer

A man accused of murdering his parents at a Brisbane home will remain behind bars in Sydney for at least another day after a failed highway escape bid.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.