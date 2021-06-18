FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Mitch Georgiades was one of four Port players seen without wearing face masks at the swimming. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port players in suspected AFL COVID breach

By Oliver Caffrey and Anna Harrington

June 18, 2021

2021-06-18 15:54:52

Four Port Adelaide players have been caught on camera at the Australian Olympic Swimming trials in a suspected breach of the AFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Power’s Zak Butters, Mitch Georgiades, Ollie Lord and Dylan Williams were seen not wearing face masks at Adelaide’s State Aquatic Centre on Thursday.

A photo, which was sent to The Advertiser, shows the players sitting in the grandstand, with all other members of the crowd around them wearing their face masks.

Georgiades is the only player out of the four currently in the senior team, having made 11 appearances this season.

Rising star Butters has been out with a nerve injury to his left knee since round four, while Lord and Williams are yet to play at AFL level.

It comes after arch-rivals Adelaide were fined $50,000 after several Crows players removed their masks during a flight home from Sydney after the round-11 defeat to Richmond.

Port flew out on Friday morning to the Gold Coast for Saturday’s clash with the Suns at Metricon Stadium.

Power coach Ken Hinkley was not asked about the incident in his pre-game media conference at Adelaide airport.

The AFL and Port Adelaide have been contacted for comment, but the league’s football boss Steve Hocking addressed the situation.

“It’s being worked through currently,” Hocking said.

“It’s a really important reminder, whether it be in the community or you’re sitting in the stands at a swimming meet, just remember the care and duty we’ve got in following government guidelines.”

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Kill claim completely false: Roberts-Smith

Ben Roberts-Smith has denied claims that he was involved in killing a handcuffed Afghan prisoner in 2012 or that he kicked the prisoner off a cliff beforehand.

litigation

He's a grub: Gregan on business partner

Ahead of a multi-million-dollar out-of-court settlement, former Wallabies captain George Gregan said he believed a man suing him was a grub and a cockroach.

Australian rules football

Port players in suspected AFL COVID breach

Port Adelaide could face a mammoth fine after four of their players were seen not wearing face masks in a suspected breach of AFL COVID-19 protocols.

inquiry

Qld schoolgirl likely choked by foster dad

Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer was likely choked or asphyxiated and a coroner has rejected her foster dad's excuse that he accidentally killed her.

golf

Scott puts himself in US Open mix early

Former Masters champion Adam Scott is the leading Australian after the suspended first round of the US Open, just three shots off the pace at Torrey Pines.