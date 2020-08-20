Discover Australian Associated Press

Peter Ladhams has been suspended for three matches for breaching AFL COVID-19 protocols. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

By Oliver Caffrey

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 17:32:34

Peter Ladhams’ after-game house party has resulted in the AFL suspending the Port Adelaide ruckman and teammate Dan Houston for breaching the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Ladhams will miss the ladder-leading Power’s next three matches after inviting guests to his home following their round-10 victory over the Western Bulldogs.

Houston has received a two-game suspension for attending Ladhams’ house on August 3 with a group of friends.

On top of the playing bans, Port have been fined $25,000 which will be included in the club’s 2021 soft cap.

It is the Power’s second coronavirus misdemeanour since the season resumption in June, with star midfielder Ollie Wines handed a one-game suspension after inviting a TV news crew into his home for an interview.

AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said any breach of league’s strict coronavirus rules would not be tolerated.

“Peter and Dan know the rules and it is disappointing that they chose not to follow them,” Dillon said.

“The protocols are in place for a reason, to protect the players and the wider community. If you make the decision to breach them, then you will be held accountable.”

Billy Frampton, who plays for Adelaide after being traded from the Power last year, lives with Ladhams.

But the AFL investigation found Frampton had no involvement or contact with the group on the night.

These bans come less than a week after Sydney teenager Elijah Taylor was suspended for the remainder of the season after his partner entered the Swans’ biosecurity bubble in Perth.

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning, his spokeswoman says.