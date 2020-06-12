Port’s Wines remorseful for virus breach

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines will miss the Showdown against the Crows due to his coronavirus breach. Image by (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

Australian rules football

Port’s Wines remorseful for virus breach

By Steve Larkin

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 11:47:06

Banned Port Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines is remorseful but has no excuses for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols, Power coach Ken Hinkley says.

Wines and Essendon’s Brandon Zerk-Thatcher have been suspended for one match for separate breaches of the league’s protocols.

Wines gave an interview to a television network outside his house, breaching rules which dictate interviews must be done at a player’s club or via video links.

“We understand the protocols, Ollie understands it,” Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

“We as a football club make no excuses.

“It’s a mistake and it’s an unfortunate mistake made by Ollie and clearly made by one of the broadcast partners too which is a little strange.”

Wines was “incredibly remorseful” about his interview with the AFL’s host broadcaster, the Seven Network, on Wednesday night, Hinkley said.

“He is disappointed in what happened, he knows that he should never have let it happen,” he said.

“Ollie knows he should have been better. Ollie was incredibly remorseful about what he thought was a simple slip-up.

“But he knew the rules, he just didn’t follow through the way he should have.”

Wines will miss Port’s grudge match against arch rivals Adelaide on Saturday night but Hinkley sidestepped whether the one-game ban was harsh.

“It’s not for me to decide what is fair and unfair,” he said.

“We all understand the protocols, we all want footy back and we know we have to do above and beyond to make sure we get footy back – we get that, Ollie gets that.”

Essendon’s Zerk-Thatcher will miss his club’s Sunday’s fixture against Sydney Swans.

The 21-year-old self-reported to the AFL and the Bombers after having a friend attend his house, breaching a protocol stipulating players can only have essential visitors.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines remorseful for virus breach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says vice-captain Ollie Wines is incredibly remorseful for being banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Higgins' AFL return is a win for Richmond

Richmond only managed a draw with Collingwood in the AFL season re-opener but were buoyed by young star Jack Higgins' return to football after brain surgery.

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

news

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.