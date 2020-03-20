Discover Australian Associated Press

Three passengers and one crew member from the Ruby Princess have tested positive to coronavirus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

By AAP reporters

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 17:46:55

Four people on a cruise ship that visited New Zealand before returning to Sydney have come down with coronavirus, prompting pleas for all 3800 people on board to go into self-isolation for a fortnight.

The Princess Cruises-operated Ruby Princess ship returned to Sydney on Thursday with 1100 crew and 2700 passengers on board.

Doctors initially tested 13 unwell patients for COVID-19 with two passengers and a crew member found to have the virus. 

“One of those passengers was not at all well, and was taken off the ship and has been taken to a hospital here in Sydney and is being cared for,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Friday. 

“That particular passenger, now patient, is not particularly well.”

The other passenger had since travelled to Tasmania and was being cared for in that state’s health system.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a fourth person, another passenger, was confirmed to have COVID-19 after attending an emergency department.

A fifth person from the ship who’s now in Tasmania is suffering coronavirus-like symptoms.

Mr Hazzard said it was possible other people on board now had COVID-19 and everyone needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

The 1100 crew members remain on the ship off the NSW coast and will self-isolate on board.

The passengers were permitted to disembark on Thursday and Mr Hazzard implored all 2700 to self-isolate to avoid making others ill.

The minister encouraged the passengers to be vigilant for symptoms of fever and cough.

“If they are doing what they’ve been asked to do then they’ll be at home in quarantine for 14 days, and that would present no concerns whatsoever to us in NSW,” Mr Hazzard said.

“To the community – if you know somebody who came in yesterday from the Ruby Princess, do our community a very big favour and have a chat and make sure that they are given this clear message: Put yourself in a self-isolation.”

Dr Chant said all passengers had been contacted by text and email with authorities now making follow-up phone calls.

She said the cruise ship company would take care of the Ruby Princess crew.

The number of Australians among the crew remains unclear.

“They have doctors on board the ship, they have ICU facilities, they have care,” Dr Chant said.

“With all the passengers off the ship, they have the ability to reallocate all the crew to single rooms with bathrooms.”

Princess Cruises on Friday said all occupants with flu-like symptoms and their cabin mates had been in isolation on board the ship, minimising contact with other guests or crew.

The company said in a statement it had supported NSW Health’s response by providing passenger contact details for follow up, taking proactive action to safeguard crew health, and carrying out deep cleaning.

