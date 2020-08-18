Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A new temperature record may have been set in California's Death Valley. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Possible new temperature record in US

By Laura Newberry

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 16:33:59

Temperatures in California’s Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 54.4 degrees Celsius (130 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday – possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.

If the National Weather Service’s recording is correct, it would also be among the top-three highest temperatures to have ever been measured at the site, a desert valley in the northern Mojave Desert, as well as the highest temperature ever seen there during the month of August.

The temperature in Death Valley hit 54.4 degrees at 3.41pm local time on Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Death Valley holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet: 56.66 degrees Celsius (134 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1913, according to Guinness World Records. That reading has been disputed, however.

Since then, a 53.88 reading was recorded in Death Valley in 2013.

The reading comes amid an epic heat wave that continues to grip most of the southwestern US.

Multiple daily heat records were set on Saturday.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 36.66 degrees, tying a record set in 1994.

