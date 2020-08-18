Possible new temperature record in US

Temperatures in California’s Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 54.4 degrees Celsius (130 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday – possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.

If the National Weather Service’s recording is correct, it would also be among the top-three highest temperatures to have ever been measured at the site, a desert valley in the northern Mojave Desert, as well as the highest temperature ever seen there during the month of August.

The temperature in Death Valley hit 54.4 degrees at 3.41pm local time on Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Death Valley holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet: 56.66 degrees Celsius (134 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1913, according to Guinness World Records. That reading has been disputed, however.

Since then, a 53.88 reading was recorded in Death Valley in 2013.

The reading comes amid an epic heat wave that continues to grip most of the southwestern US.

Multiple daily heat records were set on Saturday.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 36.66 degrees, tying a record set in 1994.