SA Health Minister Stephen Wade has confirmed a possible new case of coronavirus in the state. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

Possible new virus case in South Australia

By Tim Dornin

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 15:48:54

South Australia is dealing with a possible new case of coronavirus with health officials calling for a further test.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says he’s been briefed on the situation and the person involved is now in isolation.

He says he’s not aware of any wider public health risk but has declined to give more details.

The first test on the individual was not conclusive with the result of the second test not expected until at least Thursday. 

“I’m not going to go into clinical details of a case and this one is only a possible case,” Mr Wade said.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve had a number of situations where a possible case has emerged and we’ve waited for clarification.

“As soon as there is confirmation of a case, SA Health advises in a well-established pattern.

“I’ll certainly leave it to SA Health. This case may or may not be confirmed.”

SA recorded its last new case of COVID-19 more than two weeks ago and has no active infections.

The state has so far recorded 443 cases of the disease with most linked to overseas or international travel.

