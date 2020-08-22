Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Charlie Dixon booted two goals for Port Adelaide in their 10-point win over Hawthorn. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

By Shayne Hope

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 19:09:01

AFL ladder-leaders Port Adelaide were given a huge scare but eventually put a horror week behind them by grinding out a 10-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

The understrength Hawks shocked the Power by kicking the opening three goals at Adelaide Oval and scores were level at three-quarter time.

But the home side prevailed, 9.14 (68) to 9.4 (58), after young star Zak Butters sliced through a forward-50 stoppage to collect Scott Lycett’s expert ruck tap and kick the sealer with two minutes left.

Milestone man Tom Rockliff (28 disposals) starred in his 200th AFL game and fellow veteran Travis Boak (33) continued his outstanding season.

The Power’s positive result came after an embarrassing last-start defeat to Geelong and costly COVID-19 protocol breaches by Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston, who were suspended mid-week.

Charlie Dixon rebounded from a goalless showing against the Cats with two majors and Indigenous star Sam Powell-Pepper (21 disposals) was a constant threat for Port Adelaide in the competition’s feature Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Former Power players Chad Wingard, Shaun Burgoyne (two goals each) and Jarman Impey (one) were all prominent for Hawthorn, as were James Worpel (26 touches) and Tom Mitchell (25).

The Hawks’ early intensity and hot start saw the visitors kick the opening three goals, raising hopes of an upset.

Tempers flared during the second quarter as Stratton and Dixon clashed, with the Power forward eventually losing his jumper in the ensuing melee.

He could also come under scrutiny from the match review officer for pushing his elbow into Stratton’s head as the wrestled on the ground.

Like Rockliff, Hawthorn captain Stratton was making his 200th senior appearance.

It looked like his side might help him celebrate by causing a major upset until Port Adelaide took control of general play in the final quarter, kicking 2.4 to 1.0 in the process to complete a hard-fought victory.

The Power will start favourites again when they meet Sydney on Saturday in the second of four straight matches against teams currently positioned outside the top eight.

Hawthorn have now lost seven of their last eight matches and tackle Essendon on Thursday night.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

news

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.