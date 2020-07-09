Praemium in $55.6m bid for Powerwrap

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Powerwrap and Praemium shares are soaring after the former agreed to be acquired by the latter. Image by (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

merger, acquisition and takeover

Praemium in $55.6m bid for Powerwrap

By Derek Rose

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 12:56:59

Wholesale investment management platform Powerwrap has agreed to be acquired by rival Praemium for $55.6 million in cash and scrip in a deal that would strengthen its position as Australia’s second-biggest independent investment platform.

Powerwrap shareholders would receive 7.5 cents per share and one Praemium share for every two Powerwrap shares – the equivalent of 26.44 cents per share at Wednesday’s closing prices, a 51.1 per cent premium.

Praemium already owns 14.7 per cent of Powerwrap and the off-market takeover offer is conditional on 90 per cent of Powerwrap’s shareholders accepting it by August 31.

“Powerwrap’s board believes the offer presents an excellent opportunity for Powerwrap shareholders to participate in the upside of a merged group that stands to benefit from significant potential synergies,” said Powerwrap chairman Anthony Wamsteker.

At 1250 AEST, Powerwrap shares had soared 48.6 per cent to 26 cents, while Praemium shares were up 23.0 per cent to 45.5 cents.

Melbourne-based Powerwrap listed on the ASX in May 2019 following a $17.4 million initial public offering at 35 cents per share, but its shares have never approached that price.

The platform is aimed at independent financial advisors servicing high net worth individuals, with an average account size of $1.9 million.

Powerwrap also offers financial advisors trading, licensing, compliance and back support as well as office space at its Collins Street premises.

Powerwrap has $7.9 billion in client accounts, and the combined group would have over $27 billion in funds under administration in Australia, the UK and other offshore markets.

That would put it just behind Netwealth with $27.9 billion funds under management as of March 31, and well ahead of Hub24 with $15.1 billion. 

Powerwrap licences Praemium technology and Praemium said the combined group could realise an estimated $6 million in synergies by fiscal 2022.

“We believe the merged company would be a formidable force in the Australian platform industry,” Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

Australian rules football

Crows ruck says Naitanui 'lazy and unfit'

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has mistakenly posted his game notes on Twitter in which he describes West Coast's Nic Naitanui as "lazy and unfit".

rugby league

Marshall to come back via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers bench for Friday's NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side.

soccer

A-League to meet player demands: O'Rourke

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says he intends to meet player travel demands as Melbourne's three clubs await a NSW government decision on border exemptions.

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

news

virus diseases

165 new COVID-19 cases in locked-down Vic

Victoria has recorded its fourth consecutive day of coronavirus cases in the triple-digits with 165 new infections.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.