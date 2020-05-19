Praise for Brazil’s embattled Bolsonaro

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has joined supporters in Brasilia for an open-the-economy rally. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Praise for Brazil’s embattled Bolsonaro

By Dianne Jeantet

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 09:21:45

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has greeted hundreds of supporters who gathered before the presidential offices to back his open-the-economy drive even as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.

Demonstrators in Brasilia and Sao Paulo defied local stay-at-home orders to join the pro-Bolsonaro rallies at a time when the president is facing increasing pressure over his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 15,000 Brazilians.

“We hope to be free of this question soon, for the good of all of us,” Bolsonaro told the crowd in Brasilia on Sunday. “Brazil will come back stronger.”

Bolsonaro later invited a group of about 20 paratroopers, who were taking part in the protest, to join him on the stoop of the presidential office.

The men, wearing camouflage trousers, black Bolsonaro t-shirts and red berets, swore allegiance to the president and his family, stretching their right arms, before some joined him in a series of push-ups.

Supporters have gathered daily at the presidential residence, with larger crowds turning out on weekends.

Among the protesters were members of “the 300 from Brazil,” a group of fierce Bolsonaro supporters who have been camping outside the presidential offices to defend the president against a possible coup since the beginning of May.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, the group’s spokesperson, known as Sara Winter, acknowledged the presence of arms on the site for members to “protect themselves.” In their convocation message, members wrote: “You are not a militant, you are a military man.”

Prosecutors in Brasilia, denouncing the presence of “armed militias” outside the presidential offices, have asked that a judge order for the group to be removed. So far, the campsite has been allowed to remain.

Some displayed banners denouncing Congress and the Supreme Court, which they believe are part of a plot to derail Bolsonaro’s presidency.

Others have called for broader release of chloroquine, an antimalaria drug touted by Bolsonaro as a coronavirus treatment despite a lack of scientific evidence.

“Chloroquine … I know you save me, in the name of Jesus!,” some sang during Saturday’s gathering at the residence.

Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday, a day after Bolsonaro told business leaders in a video conference he would ease rules for using chloroquine to treat people infected with the virus.

Teich had said the drug was still “an uncertainty,” and warned of its side effects. He had served less than a month.

While many states and cities have renewed their stay-at-home measures or introduced stricter lockdowns, Bolsonaro has campaigned to reopen the economy and get people to go back to work.

In recent days, more than 800 people have been added to the official COVID-19 death toll every 24 hours and experts say the crisis’ peak has yet to hit Latin America’s largest nation.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

news

politics

Aussie barley farmers cop China tax whack

China's decision to whack Australian barley imports with massive tariffs has prompted despair from farmers fresh from sowing a crop.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.