Courtney and Stu Macleod-Smith have faced challenges managing pregnancy during a pandemic. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pregnancy challenges amid pandemic

By Carly Waters

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 14:30:41

Pregnancy during coronavirus looks anything but normal for soon-to-be Australian mums.

Check-ups over the phone, self examinations and partner-less appointments are just some of the changes women have experienced during the pandemic.

Courtney Macleod-Smith is due to give birth to her daughter in two weeks and for her last trimester, appointments have largely been via telehealth or at her doctor’s clinic without her husband.

“It all became so clinical and it feels like the emotion has been taken out of everything,” the Melbourne-based 32-year-old told AAP.

“And it’s supposed to be an emotional and exciting time, especially with a first pregnancy.”

Her husband Stu was not allowed in the room at some medical appointments and on one occasion had to wait in the car while she had a scan.

It was equally strange when Mrs Macleod-Smith had to essentially conduct her own examination and measure her belly over the phone for her obstetrician.

But Mrs Macleod-Smith is grateful her husband will be allowed in the delivery room.

Fellow Melbourne mum-to-be, Francesca Gardner, is giving birth for the first time in July and has been having appointments from the car park of her hospital and via telehealth.

When she had in-person appointments, her husband Jack waited outside while she and her doctor put him on loudspeaker so he could hear his son’s heartbeat.

Mrs Gardner will soon participate in online birthing classes, which is not something she imagined would be part of her pregnancy journey.

Dianne Zalitis is a midwife and clinical lead of the nationally-run Pregnancy, Birth and Baby service and said women had been noticeably more anxious during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Pregnancy is a time usually filled with joy and support and visits, but so many women have had that taken from them,” Ms Zalitis told AAP from Port Macquarie in NSW.

“The social emotional aspect has changed and that is an important part – baby showers, visits, and having to get your head around not having that can be tough.”

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Australia, there was a lack of clarity about how much it could impact pregnant women, which contributed significantly to stress, Ms Zalitis said.

The midwife, who has more than 30 years’ experience, said there was also little consistency across the nation as to how doctors provided care, causing some confusion for expectant mothers.

Ms Zalitis added there was a feeling for some women that they had to enter and exit hospital quickly, due to fear of contracting COVID-19 or concern they were taking up a much-needed bed, when it’s important they are given the freedom to recover properly.

Her advice for pregnant women is to stick to their birth plan and communicate as much as possible with doctors and nurses, who are also missing the personal connection to patients.

