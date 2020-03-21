Prehistoric fins reveal human hand origins

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A fossil discovered in Canadian waters sheds light on the origins of the human hand. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Technology

Prehistoric fins reveal human hand origins

By Will Dunham

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 15:18:22

Inside the stout fins of a fish that prowled the shallow waters of an estuary in what is now eastern Canada about 380 million years ago, scientists have found what they call the evolutionary origins of the human hand.

The researchers examined a remarkably complete fossil of a fish called Elpistostege watsoni that represents a pivotal stage in a landmark event in the history of life on Earth – the transition of fish to land vertebrates.

For this to occur, anatomical changes were needed including the evolution of hands and feet.

Inside the tip of Elpistostege’s front fins – called pectoral fins – were tiny bones called radial bones arranged in a series of rows like digits – the precursor to fingers.

These would have provided the flexibility for Elpistostege’s fin to bear weight on land.

“By looking at Elpistostege, it is important to realise that we, as human beings, are coming from a long line of evolution, that every part of our body, like our fingers, has a long evolutionary history,” said paleontologist Richard Cloutier of the University of Quebec in Canada, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature.

“This is true for Homo sapiens but it is also true for all living organisms,” Cloutier added.

This marks the first time such traits have been found in a fish rather than in the earliest amphibians – the first land vertebrates – that later evolved from fish with sturdy fins like Elpistostege. It had two explicit digits and three other apparent digits.

More than 1.6 meters long, Elpistostege was primarily aquatic, with a crocodile-like body shape and flat triangular head, eyes atop the skull and numerous teeth around the jaws and in the palate.

Its slender body was covered in thick scales and it had well-developed fins. It likely was the top predator in its brackish estuary ecosystem during the Devonian Period.

It is unclear whether it occasionally emerged onto land, but the structure of its fins would have enabled it to do so, said paleontologist and study co-author John Long of Flinders University in Australia.

Its digits were still contained within the fin and not yet free moving like fingers.

Elpistostege was known only from partial fossils until this one was found in Miguasha National Park in Quebec province.

The four-limbed land animals that evolved from fish like Elpistostege are called tetrapods, a group now spanning amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals including humans.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

news

health

NSW government closes Bondi beach

The NSW government has temporarily closed Bondi Beach after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.