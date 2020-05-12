Premier announces Vic lockdown changes

WHAT HAS CHANGED IN VICTORIA’S REVISED LOCKDOWN RULES?

* Changes take effect from midnight on Tuesday and will apply until the state of emergency ends on May 31 at 11:59pm

* Up to five visitors now allowed to a home

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10

* Still work from home if possible, but workplaces should develop a COVID-19 plan

* While several public gathering rules are relaxed, records must be kept of who attends to help with contact tracing

* Outdoor sport and exercise is allowed and the 10-person limit applies. Every activity must be conducted with people 1.5m apart.

* Professional sport can resume, giving the green light to the AFL and NRL. But permit use only for restricted facilities such as gyms and pools – no public access at indoor facilities for now

* Weddings allowed up to 10 guests in addition to the couple and celebrant

* Funerals allowed up to 20 mourners indoors and up to 30 outdoors, plus those required to conduct the service

* Religious private worship of up to 10 people, plus those required to conduct the ceremony

* Hairdressers and barbers open unless they can’t enforce person density rules

* No specific restrictions on retail stores

* Auction houses and real estate auctions can go ahead with up to 10 people

* Restaurants and cafes still only open for takeaway, baseline restrictions also remain for bars and casinos

* Community facilities can host essential public support services or support groups, with the 10-person limit applying (plus anyone needed to host the meeting or operate the facility)

* No camping yet

* Public parks, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks are closed, unless for exercise, sport or recreation of up to 10 people

* Caravan parks remain closed to tourists

* School students are expected to return to their classrooms by the end of term two