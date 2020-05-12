Virus hastening shift to online: Premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Just Jeans owner Premier Investments is reopening all its stores this week as restrictions ease. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Virus hastening shift to online: Premier

By Derek Rose

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 11:28:53

Premier Investments is reopening the remainder of its closed stores in Australia and New Zealand this week – but some may not stay open for long.

The owner of the Smiggle, Just Jeans and Peter Alexander brands says e-commerce sales performed phenomenally during the shutdown period and it sees them continuing to grow, while in-store shopping will be bound by strict social distancing rules and health guidelines.

The company notes that close to 70 per cent of Premier Retails stores in Australia and New Zealand are either in holdover or have leases expiring in 2020, giving the company “maximum flexibility” over possible store closures.

Premier Investments says in-store sales were down 99 per cent for the six weeks to May 6 compared with the same period in 2019 but online sales surged by 99 per cent.

Total sales were down 74 per cent across the company’s seven brands.

E-commerce sales at luxury pyjama brand Peter Alexander have even outpaced last year’s total sales across both online and its entire 122-store and concession network in Australia, the company says.

It’s the same story in New Zealand, with online sales for the nine days to May 6 up 52 per cent compared with both online and retail store sales a year ago.

The company seems stunned by the results, twice using the word “incredibly” to describe the e-commerce sales figures. 

“Prior to the global health crisis, customers were already increasingly electing to shop online,” Premier Investments said on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased that existing trend and could hasten the substantial retail restructure already underway.”

The company noted its online business had a significantly higher profit margin than its physical store network.

Since 2013, Premier has had a centralised, customised Australian distribution centre servicing all Australian order fulfilment.

In fiscal 2019, e-commerce sales made up 13.4 per cent of Premier Investments’ total sales, up from 2.6 per cent five years ago, according to the company’s annual report.

The company met its goal of $100 million in online sales in fiscal 2018, two years ahead of schedule, and its New Zealand websites for Smiggle, Just Jeans, Portmans and Jacqui launched last year and far exceeded expectations, Premier has said.

Premier temporarily shut its stores in Australia from March 26 after the federal and state governments introduced strict social distancing measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Most of its stores in Queensland and the Northern Territory reopened on May 7 following the easing of restrictions there.

Aside from airport and CBD stores, the rest will reopen on Friday in Australia and Thursday in New Zealand.

Latest sport

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

rugby league

Qld NRL players get medical flu-jab relief

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu-shot exemptions on medical grounds.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

Australian rules football

Gawn fears injury spike when AFL returns

Max Gawn says disjointed training programs during shutdown could see injury rates increase when the AFL returns, if players have not adequately prepared.

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

news

health

No new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW

No new coronavirus cases were recorded in NSW over a 24-hour period for the first time since health authorities began documenting a daily tally.

sport

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.