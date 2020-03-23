Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Various restrictions made preparing for Toyko untenable, AOC chief executive Matt Carroll says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

By Rob Forsaith

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 13:34:22

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has conceded the COVID-19 pandemic will ensure the Tokyo Olympics is delayed, telling athletes to prepare for a Games in the northern summer of 2021.

The AOC executive board held an emergency round of teleconference talks on Monday morning and agreed a team could not be assembled for this year’s Games given the current situation in Australia and abroad.

“It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July. Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging,” Australian team chef de Mission for Tokyo Ian Chesterman said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government only flagged that postponement was possible during the past 24 hours, having last week maintained a stance that the opening ceremony would be staged on July 24.

The AOC last Thursday backed the IOC, outlining extreme isolation measures that could potentially be used in coming months to help Australian athletes try to compete at Japan and avoid contracting the coronavirus.

But the penny dropped on Monday, when the AOC spelled out its immediate priority is for athletes to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families.

Australia’s unprecedented ban on international travel, states closing their borders and a range of other extreme measures meant it would have been impossible for so many athletes to prepare for an Olympics in 2020.

“We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation,” AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said.

“We are now in a position where we can plan with greater certainty.”

“I would like to thank AOC Athletes’ Commission chair Steve Hooker for his valuable contribution to discussions today and over the last week, representing the views of our athletes.”

Chesterman received feedback from Australian athletes across more than 25 sports during the past week, noting they “have also shouldered the burden of concern for their peers around the world”.

“While there will still be much to work out as a result of this change, the timing will allow athletes from around the world to properly prepare with the hope the coronavirus crisis will be under control,” he said.

“We are aware that for many such a postponement will present a range of new issues. But when the world does come together at the Tokyo Olympic Games they can be a true celebration of sport and humanity.”

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

sport

Australia out of Tokyo Olympics in 2020

Australia says sending a team to the Tokyo Olympics this year is untenable as rugby league and soccer hold crisis meetings about their immediate futures.

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

Summer Olympics

Japan PM now open to Olympics postponement

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL taking fresh advice about playing on

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says the game is determined to push on but could run until December if the season is forced to suspend.

news

health

NSW schools open, online resources ready

Schools in NSW will remain open but online resources are being ramped up to combat the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection.

sport

sport

Australia out of Tokyo Olympics in 2020

Australia says sending a team to the Tokyo Olympics this year is untenable as rugby league and soccer hold crisis meetings about their immediate futures.

world

virus diseases

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.