Victorian minister Marlene Kairouz is moving on as the fallout from the stacking scandal continues. Image by Ellen Smith/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Third Victorian MP out over Labor stacking

By Marnie Banger

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 10:30:19

Victoria’s Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz is the third minister to leave cabinet over the branch-stacking scandal engulfing the state’s Labor government.

Ms Kairouz follows factional allies Adem Somyurek and Robin Scott who left the ministry on Monday.

Mr Somyurek was booted as local government minister and lost his membership to the Labor Party over the branch-stacking allegations and recordings capturing him using vile language against colleagues and staff.

Speaking outside parliament on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said Ms Kairouz decided to stand down and was not pushed.

“She made her own decision. I would refer you to the statement she has issued,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“These are very serious issues and they need to be treated seriously and they have been by me and my team and Victoria Police and IBAC will look at these thoroughly.”

Ms Kairouz announced on Tuesday, before parliament resumed, that she was standing down so as not to be a “distraction”.

“I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name and am confident any investigative process will do so,” she said in a statement.

“I note that these matters do not relate to any allegations of criminality or corruption.”

She will continue to serve her electorate of Korotoit.

Allegations first aired by The Age and 60 Minutes on Sunday allege former Labor heavyweight and powerbroker Mr Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence.

Mr Somyurek denies the allegations and wants police to investigate the recordings used in the expose.

The Age published more recordings on Tuesday involving Mr Somyurek and Ms Kairouz, which appear to encourage staff to take part in the branch stacking.

On the suggestion of an official going through membership forms, Ms Kairouz reportedly said: “I said to (my chief of staff) Michael (De Bruyn), let him do it because he’s got 2500 of our members that he has to go through. They drop one, we put in 10 … Always call his bluff.”

Moments before her resignation, senior government ministers started calling for Ms Kairouz to reflect on her position.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said Ms Kairouz should consider the commitment she made to Mr Andrews on Monday that she had acted appropriately at all times.

“She’s part of an IBAC and police investigation which is … important. I think this is now a matter between her and the premier to get the best outcome,” Ms Neville said.

Anyone involved in branch-stacking had “lost focus” on the party’s mission to support, defend and protect Victorians, Ms Neville said.

Treasurer Tim Pallas also called for Ms Kairouz to look at her position.

“The minister will probably need to reflect upon the revelations in today’s media and I’m sure the premier will no doubt do so as well,” he said.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said Ms Kairouz’ position was “absolutely untenable”, adding the premier should take responsibility for the issues unfolding under his decade-long Labor leadership.

“He’s set the standard. He’s responsible for this corruption.”

It is alleged staff members of Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott were involved in Mr Somyurek’s efforts.

In his resignation as assistant treasurer and veterans minister, Mr Scott also vowed to clear his name.

