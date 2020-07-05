Discover Australian Associated Press

Testing and restrictions continue in Melbourne suburbs as the city works to contain the coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pressure on Vic after quarantine failure

By AAP

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 11:20:11

A coronavirus case has been confirmed at a Melbourne shopping centre. 

The person went to the Bupa Health faciity at The Glen shopping centre in Glen Waverley, centre management confirmed on Saturday. 

“We have been advised the risk to anyone who was in the store at the time is very low, and Bupa is assisting the DHHS to inform employees of the person’s recent visit and The Glen team is making direct contact with all of our retailers as a precautionary measure,” they said in a statement. 

The business is closed and is being cleaned. 

The Victorian government is expected to update the latest coronavirus figures on Saturday afternoon. 

It’s been reported that warnings about Victoria’s hotel quarantine program were raised before recent outbreaks. 

The state’s chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton and others were warned in April about inadequate supplies, poor infection-control and physical-distancing breaches in hotels, according to The Age. 

The state’s Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp asked the military for help ten days ago in an email, The Herald Sun revealed. 

This is despite Premier Daniel Andrews insisting there was no request made, according to the paper.

Victoria recorded another 66 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state’s total active cases to 442 with most in Melbourne’s northwest corridor. 

It was the only state in the country to record fresh cases, with the federal government voicing concern about Victoria’s impact on the national economy. 

Twenty-three people with the virus are in hospital including six in intensive care.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos revealed a “super spreader” is potentially behind the spread of the virus through Melbourne’s lockdown suburbs, but this is yet to be confirmed.

