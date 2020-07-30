Discover Australian Associated Press

Vic Premier Daniel Andrews said large workplaces presented challenges to keeping the virus at bay. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pressure on Vic meatworks over outbreaks

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 15:46:48

Pressure from staff has forced changes at a Melbourne abattoir with almost 80 coronavirus cases as concerns grow for other meatworks.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday said changes to ensure safety such as staggered breaks have been implemented at JBS abattoir after a WorkSafe inspection.

The cluster of 78 coronavirus cases at the Brooklyn premises prompted about 150 workers to down tools on Tuesday before a health and safety inspection was conducted.

The site inspection found no imminent risk to worker safety.

But the company argued that control measures agreed with the United Workers Union at a meeting on Tuesday were already in place.

“JBS Australia has engaged in good faith with UWU at all stages of this pandemic,” a JBS spokesman said.

“Like them, we just want to safeguard jobs, safeguard the industry and safeguard the community in which we operate.”

Mr Andrews said large workplaces such as cold storages presented challenges that WorkSafe inspectors and employers were working to solve, to keep the virus at bay.

But the union said some workers had been left without any income while isolating or had to draw on their annual leave.

This claim extends to the Golden Farms meat processing plant near Geelong, where the union says up to 10 workers have contracted coronavirus.

AAP has contacted the health department to confirm this number.

Glenn, a 60-year-old Golden Farms worker, said staff have worked throughout the pandemic but are now having to use up all their entitlements.

United Workers Union claimed Golden Farms refused to provide paid pandemic leave, a lifeline workers have been campaigning for in case of a lockdown.

Another outbreak of 51 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac is the main driver of cases in the area, which is outside the Melbourne lockdown border.

But Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said authorities were keeping an eye on cases in the area not related to the outbreak.

