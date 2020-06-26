Victorians banned from NSW footy fixtures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says an elderly man's death in April was due to COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorians banned from NSW footy fixtures

By Gus McCubbing

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 19:29:07

Footy fans from Victoria will be turned away from NSW venues as the state looks to shield itself from the alarming increase in coronavirus cases in its southern neighbour.

NRL and AFL spectators trying to enter NSW stadiums are likely to be required to show their driver’s licence to prove they’re not from Victoria, where the number of new coronavirus cases has grown by double digits every day for the past week.

The new regulations were announced on the same day the NSW government confirmed an elderly man who died in April will be added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, raising it to 51.

The 85-year-old died at the Opal Bankstown aged care facility in Sydney on April 27, but Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant confirmed on Thursday the virus was found to have been a contributing factor in his demise.

The news takes the national toll to 104.

The man’s death was associated with a small outbreak that involved three staff and three patients, Dr Chant said. 

“The clinical treating doctor diagnosed COVID as contributing and in accordance with the national guidelines, we’ve included that as a death,” she said. 

State Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed NSW had recorded four new cases up to 8pm on Wednesday, as he flagged the crackdown on Victorian visitors being allowed access to NSW’s footy fixtures.

“We’re quite satisfied they (the NRL and AFL) can make sure that supporters from Melbourne and Victoria are not coming to our games,” he said.

“Anybody who’s coming in … they’ve satisfied me they’ve made all necessary measures and steps to ensure people who will be entering the stadium will be people who are from Sydney.”

The NRL later suggested driver’s licence checks would likely be required to access stadiums and the AFL was expected to follow suit.

Stadiums with a capacity under 40,000 will be allowed to host up to 10,000 NRL and AFL fans from July 1. 

The state’s four new coronavirus cases included a seven-year-old from Lane Cove West Public School, who developed symptoms on Saturday. 

The school was closed for deep cleaning on Thursday although the student reportedly did not attend during the week. 

NSW Education on Thursday evening said the school had been “thoroughly cleaned” and will resume operations on Friday.

The three other cases involved travellers in quarantine. 

Laguna Street Public School in southern Sydney also re-opened on Thursday after a teacher became infected with COVID-19.

NSW Education on June 13 revealed the school would stop on-site learning until Wednesday following the positive test result.

Mr Hazzard said the new cases took NSW’s total to 3162 since the pandemic began in January.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said with Victoria’s situation in mind, it was crucial for her government to strike the right balance between easing restrictions and preventing community transmission. 

“The risk will increase because we are easing further restrictions but we also can’t sit still,” Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday. 

“We can’t allow the economy to continue to decline because then, we will have so many people out of work that it won’t be a position from which we can get ourselves out of.”

Latest sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

news

police

Labor rocked by AFP, ASIO raids on NSW MP

Allegations of foreign interference linked to China and raids on the home and office of a NSW upper house MP is the latest scandal to rock the Labor Party.

sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hardens grip, especially in US

The coronavirus has strengthened its hold in countries such as the US, showing the risks of reopening economies without an effective treatment or vaccine.